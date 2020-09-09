Illustrious users of Spector’s Euro Series bass guitars include Sting, T.M. Stevens and Doug Wimbish - so when you pick one up yourself, you know you'll be handling a dynamic, ultra-high-quality instrument.

The Euro 5 Classic five-string model takes its inspiration from the Euro Series, and - with its weight-relieved North American maple body wings, three-piece maple neck-thru construction, rosewood fingerboard with mother-of-pearl inlays, complete EMG electronics package and Spector hardware - is certainly no exception to this high standard.

A few days back, we called up our old friend, GW columnist and bass wizard Matt Scharfglass, to take the Euro 5 Classic for a test drive. You can check out his demo above.

Even from the first few seconds of the video, you'll hear how the Euro 5 Classic moves effortlessly from menacing lows to beautiful, chiming harmonics in the blink of an eye.

For more on the Euro 5 Classic, stop by Spector.

