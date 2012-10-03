Drummer Josh Freese Quits A Perfect Circle

Yesterday, drummer Josh Freese took to Twitter to officially announce that he is parting ways with A Perfect Circle.

"After 13 years, I've decided to leave [A Perfect Cirlce] with no plans of returning," Freese wrote. "Apologies to those inquiring about the upcoming shows."

A Perfect Circle reunited for a run of shows last year but have not released an album of original material since 2003's Thirteenth Step. With Maynard James Keenan presumably busy with a new Tool album, not to mention his solo project, Puscifer, it seems unlikely APC will be hitting the studio anytime soon.

"We’ve been kicking around some stuff. Nothing’s ready," Keenan told Loudwire last fall. "Until it’s really solid it doesn’t make any sense to present it, and right now he’s [Howerdel] busy with Ashes Divide and I’m doing Puscifer."

A Perfect Circle have one scheduled date for the remainder of 2012, a December 29 gig at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. The band were also recently announced as part of the 2013 lineup for Lollapalooza Chile.