EarthQuaker Devices takes shimmer reverb to the next level with the Astral Destiny

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

Shimmer fans rejoice, for EarthQuaker Devices has unveiled the Astral Destiny, a dedicated modulated octave reverb pedal.

As you’d expect, the Astral Destiny is equipped to tackle the far reaches of haunting, unearthly pitch-shifted reverbs, and comes equipped with eight reverb types, along with eight presets.

Those types are…

Abyss: Huge reverb with no octave effect

Shimmer: Adds an upper octave to the reverb tail

Sub: Adds a lower octave to the reverb tail

Sub Shimmer: Adds an upper and lower octave to the reverb tail

Astral: Adds an upper and lower octave combined with a regenerating tail

Ascend: Upward pitch bending; best used on sustained notes and chords

Descend: Downward pitch bending; best used on sustained notes and chords

Cosmos: Adds a regenerating fifth to the reverb tail; best used on sustained notes and chords

Players can take these sounds to new extremes with the onboard Stretch footswitch, which doubles the length of the reverb and adds an adjustable pitch-bending effect. There’s assignable expression pedal control, too.

Elsewhere, there’s full adjustment over the pedal’s chorus modulation via depth and rate controls, while an all-analog dry signal path keeps your original tone in check.

The Astral Destiny is available now for $199. Transport yourself over to EarthQuaker Devices for more info.