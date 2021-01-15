NAMM 2021: the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases so far

At this time of year, we’d usually all be going to California and hitting up Anaheim’s gargantuan Convention Center to get the scoop on all the latest and greatest gear the guitar world has to offer – but as the pandemic rages on, NAMM 2021 will not be taking place in a physical form.
But that doesn’t mean companies are holding back on their launches for January – far from it. We’re barely two weeks into 2021, and we’ve already seen hundreds of new guitars, amps and pedals from the likes of Fender, PRS and Ibanez… And we’re only just getting started.
January 18 through 22 sees the launch of Believe in Music Week, NAMM’s digital replacement, which promises educational seminars, live music, and opportunities to connect – we’ll be expecting a host of new releases around this event, too.
We’d also be remiss not to mention our sister site MusicRadar’s Gear Expo, which is held on January 29 and 30 and set to showcase the biggest releases set to land this year.
In the meantime, here’s a reminder of all the guitar, amp and pedal releases we’ve seen so far – and there are a lot of them.
We’ll be updating this page with all the hottest launches as they come in, so keep comin’ back now, ya hear?
Electric guitars
- There have been so many Fender models, we'll have to use multiple bullet points, starting with the P-90-only, Mexican-made Noventa Series.
- Perhaps the best reaction to any guitars so far has gone to Squier's eye-popping, high-spec Contemporary Stratocasters, Telecasters and Jaguars for 2021.
- Jason Isbell, Chrissie Hynde Telecasters and Ben Gibbard Mustang headline Fender's 2021 signature model lineup, while Pearl Jam's Mike McCready is getting a Custom Shop replica of his
'59'60 Stratocaster.
- Fender's American Ultra range has been bolstered with the addition of new Luxe Strat and Tele models, which add – gasp! – stainless steel frets, as well as painted headstocks and Floyd Rose options.
- And what with it being Fender's 75th Anniversary, a bevy of limited-edition Strat, Tele, P-Bass and Jazz Bass models have been unveiled.
- Ibanez has revealed all-new Paul Gilbert, Paul Waggoner and Martin Miller signature guitars, expanded the AZ series with its first 7-string and rosewood fingerboard models, and launched 15 eye-catching new RG models.
- Gretsch has decked its super-affordable Electromatic and Streamliner guitars out with all-new pickups and finishes, while the high-end sees new Players Edition and limited-edition models, plus a Chris Cornell-inspired Vintage Select Edition.
- PRS has unveiled a boatload of new gear, including the Mark Lettieri Fiore signature model, limited-edition John Mayer Lunar Ice Silver Sky, and a host of updates: an all-new SE Custom 24-08, fresh SE Series colors and new Core Series pickups.
- EVH has honored Eddie Van Halen's legacy with its 2021 guitar lineup, which features new 5150 Series, Wolfgang Special and Wolfgang WG Standard models.
- ESP has officially announced Kirk Hammett's new 30th Anniversary Signature KH-3 Spider, as well as the mouth-watering USA Eclipse FR Jawbreaker.
- Jackson has gone big with new made-in-Japan MJ Series Rhoads, Dinky and Soloist models; Purple Mirror Marty Friedman and surprisingly traditional Misha Mansoor signature guitars; plus a mind-boggling array of new Pro Series, X Series and affordable JS Series guitars for 2021.
- An affordable Mariposa model headlines Sterling by Music Man's 2021 lineup, which also includes new John Petrucci and Jason Richardson models.
- Reverend Guitars has launched the Strat-style Gil Parris GPS, and teamed a pair of P-90s with a humbucker in the new "first of its kind" Six Gun HPP.
- Dean has revived the Dime Razorback Rust as a production model in tribute to Dimebag Darrell.
- Charvel has unveiled a 15-model strong 2021 electric guitar line, including a six-string Angel Vivaldi signature, plus fresh MJ and Pro-Mod offerings.
- Cort continues its quest to "push the limits of conventional electric guitars" with the Hedras-designed X700 Mutility.
- An Epiphone Slash Collection looks like a dead-cert if the Guns N' Roses' star's Instagram is anything to go by – and the same goes for a Jared James Nichols Goldtop Old Glory
- FU-Tone has launched the FU PRO line of electrics with features “never before available on a production guitar”
Acoustic guitars
- Martin has launched a pair of David Gilmour signature D-35 acoustics, as well as a Grand J-16E 12-string, two ziricote acoustics and DJR-10E StreetMaster, plus its first FSC-certified, plastic-free acoustic, the 00L Earth Guitar.
- Ibanez has unveiled Jon Gomm's long-awaited JGM10 signature acoustic.
Amps
- Fender has sought to reinvigorate classic tube amp tones with new '68 Custom Vibro Champ and Pro Reverb combos, while its pocket-sized Mustang Micro crams an entire Mustang modeling amp into a tiny package with a rechargeable battery and Bluetooth.
- Blackstar has launched the ultra-affordable ID:Core V3 series, promising huge amp tones from a versatile feature set.
Pedals
- Electro-Harmonix has supercharged the Metal Muff with a new noise gate-equipped Nano design.
- Ibanez has extended its mini-pedal lineup with the launch of new Phaser and Booster Minis.
Accessories
- Seymour Duncan has announced the Joe Bonamassa “Bonnie” Strat Pickup Set and Loaded Pickguard.
- Gus G has branched out with his own pickup company, Blackfire Pickups.
- There's an all-new Limited Edition Slash signature string set from Ernie Ball.
- Holeyboard has introduced the expandable and fully reconfigurable Holeyboard 123 pedalboard.
- Audient has unveiled upgraded iD4 and iD14 MKII audio interfaces, and a new EVO Start Recording Bundle.
- $39 gets you M-Audio's latest audio interface, the M-Track Solo, which includes the Eleven Lite guitar amp modeling plugin.
- Jeff Loomis has partnered with Joey Sturgis Tones and producer Jens Bogren for a signature Toneforge plugin.
Bass guitars
- Charvel has added 2 bass guitars to its Pro-Mod San Dimas line for 2021.
- It's Fender's 75th Anniversary, and you can get a limited-edition P-Bass or Jazz Bass to celebrate.
- Jackson has added high-spec new bass models to its Pro Series and X Series for 2021.
- Ibanez's all-new SR600 series has been launched with exclusive Nordstrand pickups.
- Gibson has launched the G² Thunderbird Bass as part of its new multi-year partnership with Gene Simmons.