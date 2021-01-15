NAMM 2021: the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases so far

Fender's Squier Contemporary Series has been receiving a rave reception so far – but will it be the highlight of January's releases?

At this time of year, we’d usually all be going to California and hitting up Anaheim’s gargantuan Convention Center to get the scoop on all the latest and greatest gear the guitar world has to offer – but as the pandemic rages on, NAMM 2021 will not be taking place in a physical form.

But that doesn’t mean companies are holding back on their launches for January – far from it. We’re barely two weeks into 2021, and we’ve already seen hundreds of new guitars, amps and pedals from the likes of Fender, PRS and Ibanez… And we’re only just getting started.

January 18 through 22 sees the launch of Believe in Music Week, NAMM’s digital replacement, which promises educational seminars, live music, and opportunities to connect – we’ll be expecting a host of new releases around this event, too.

We’d also be remiss not to mention our sister site MusicRadar’s Gear Expo, which is held on January 29 and 30 and set to showcase the biggest releases set to land this year.

In the meantime, here’s a reminder of all the guitar, amp and pedal releases we’ve seen so far – and there are a lot of them.

We’ll be updating this page with all the hottest launches as they come in, so keep comin’ back now, ya hear?

Electric guitars

Fender Noventa Series (Image credit: Fender)

Gretsch's 2021 Electromatic and Streamliner range (Image credit: Gretsch)

PRS Mark Lettieri Fiore (Image credit: PRS )

Sterling by Music Man's 2021 range (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man)

Acoustic guitars

Martin's David Gilmour D-35 and 12-string (Image credit: Polly Samson)

Amps

Blackstar ID:Core V3 (Image credit: Blackstar Amplification)

Fender has sought to reinvigorate classic tube amp tones with new '68 Custom Vibro Champ and Pro Reverb combos, while its pocket-sized Mustang Micro crams an entire Mustang modeling amp into a tiny package with a rechargeable battery and Bluetooth.

Blackstar has launched the ultra-affordable ID:Core V3 series, promising huge amp tones from a versatile feature set.

Pedals

Ibanez Phaser and Booster Mini (Image credit: Ibanez)

Accessories

Seymour Duncan Joe Bonamassa Signature “Bonnie” Pickups (Image credit: Seymour Duncan)

Bass guitars