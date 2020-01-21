The best reverb pedals 2020: 10 great options for your pedalboard

Reverb is one of the oldest guitar effects, beginning with the spring tanks found in early tube amps, but today’s digital reverb pedals take the concept far beyond these early analog proponents. The best reverb pedals use state-of-the-art algorithms to emulate the sound of not only amp springs, but studio plates, halls and cathedral spaces, to lend your guitar a sense of atmosphere and drama.

Ahead, we’ve picked out 10 of our favourite reverb pedals that you can buy today, each with a range of high-quality ’verbs that can add a subtle sense of space right up to soundscaping ambient textures.

What is the best reverb pedal right now?

Cramming 11 types of reverb into a compact enclosure, the Electro-Harmonix Oceans 11 delivers just about any reverb sound you could possibly want - and then some.

The obligatory hall, spring and plate sounds are as lush as you could hope for, but it’s the more out-there modes where the pedal really shines, such as the inspiring tremolo, modulated and reverse settings, while the pitch-shifted shimmer modes are among the very best in class.

There are even a host of secondary parameters that can be tweaked for each mode, while holding the footswitch activates an infinite sustain function. For reverb newcomers and experts alike, the Oceans 11 is an essential pedal.

How to buy the best reverb pedal for you

The vast majority of today’s reverb pedals deliver a colossal array of reverb types, which can make narrowing your choice down to one rather difficult. But there are some differentiators.

The most obvious is size: if you’ve got the space (and the cash), you could invest in what essentially amounts to a studio-grade workstation, such as Strymon’s BigSky or the Eventide Space.

For genres where reverb is at the absolute core of a band’s overall aesthetic - such as post-rock or more ambient, textural playing - the ability to utilize presets and customize to the nth degree could prove essential. If soundscaping is your bag, you may also want to make sure your chosen ’verb is packing polyphonic tracking for its shimmer settings, too.

If reverb is more of an occasional effect in your arsenal, we’d advise investing in a more compact (and affordable) offering. There are plenty of inventive twists on this formula, too, with the Electro-Harmonix Oceans 11, Walrus Audio Fathom and TC Electronic Hall Of Fame 2 all offering momentary footswitch functions, allowing you to manipulate the reverb signal on the fly for infinite sustain.

And, of course, if all you’re really after is some good old-fashioned spring reverb for your amp, just about every reverb offers such a setting, but some specialize in this classic sound - most notably Fender’s fantastic Tre-Verb.

The best reverb pedals available right now

1. Electro-Harmonix Oceans 11 Reverb

Small device houses big sound and versatility

Price: $147 | Controls: FX level, time, type, tone, mode switch | Sockets: 1/4” input, 1/4” output, 1/4” infinite pedal in | Bypass: Buffered bypass | Power requirements: 150mA 9V DC

11 reverb types

Top-notch sound quality

Infinite footswitch jack

Accessing secondary functions isn't so intuitive

The lower left rotary switch knob on the Oceans 11’s front panel gives the strongest indication of the complexity lurking within this diminutive device. Here, users will find 11 different settings that consist of hall, spring, plate, reverse, echo, tremolo, modulated, dynamic, auto-infinite, shimmer and polyphonic effects. Several of these effects - tremolo, modulated and dynamic - have three different sets of parameters that can be selected with the mode switch. The mode switch also selects tap tempo divisions for the echo setting and engages either interval or mix edit parameters for the Poly setting. Other controls include an FX level, time (decay) and tone knobs, with the latter two also providing a secondary set of parameters that are accessible by holding down the mode button for about one second.

The sound quality of all of the effects is stellar, boasting smooth tails and pro studio-quality noise-free performance. The spring reverb setting is based on a 1962 Fender 6G15 reverb unit and delivers some of the best spring reverb effects you’ll ever hear. Echo combines delay and reverb, while tremolo applies a tremolo effect to both wet and dry hall reverb. Shimmer is an ethereal, octave-up reverb effect with a long, sustaining tail that produces a synth-like texture, and the polyphonic reverb applies two programmable pitch-shifts to the reverb tail to also generate complex, synth-like sounds.

Whether you want outstanding versions of bread and butter reverb effects, complex and unusual special effects or a combination of both, the Electro-Harmonix Oceans 11 Reverb is a worthy and highly affordable contender for any pedalboard, large or small.

Read the Electro-Harmonix Ocean's 11 review

2. Boss RV-500

Boss’ most powerful reverb processor (plus delay) to date

Price: $349 | Controls: Mode, Time/Value, Pre-Delay, E. Level, Low, High, Bank Up/Down, Tap | Sockets: Stereo In/Out, Exp pedal in, USB, MIDI In/Out | Bypass: Selectable buffered or true bypass | Power requirements: 225mA 9V DC

Reverb + delay options

297 onboard patch memories

Space echo effect mode

Setting up sounds can be time consuming

Boss’ RV-500 is a large-format powerhouse, with 32-bit AD/DA, 32-bit floating point processing and 96 kHz sampling rate. The jam-packed unit boasts three footswitches, digital delay options and 12 modes with 21 unique reverb types – all with a wide range of adjustable parameters, from decay, density and modulation to EQ, ducking and more. For good measure, there’s also Roland classics like the SRV-2000 Reverb and RE-201 Space Echo.

Additionally, the RV-500 features an A/B Simul mode, making it possible to use two reverb patches at once, close to 300 onboard patch memories, selectable buffered-bypass or true-bypass operation and the capability to interface with MIDI control devices. A seemingly endless array of options and combinations, all in Boss’ most powerful and versatile reverb processor to date.

3. MXR M300 Reverb

Smart and straightforward entry from the storied effects company

Price: $199 | Controls: Decay, Mix, Tone | Sockets: 1/4" TRS in (instrument), 1/4" in (expression pedal), 1/4” TRS out (stereo via splitter cable) | Bypass: True bypass | Power requirements: 240mA 9V DC

Six high-quality digital 'verbs

20 volts of headroom

Trails bypass mode

Not as versatile as some feature-heavy units

It took MXR a while to come out with a reverb pedal, but it was worth the wait and fully deserves the number 3 spot in this best reverb pedals guide. The M300 is a compact, low-noise unit constructed with the usual MXR attention to detail. The simple layout features just three knobs - Decay, Mix and Tone - with the last of those also employed to cycle through the pedal’s six verbs: Plate, Spring, Epic, Mod, Room and Pad.

There’s also a hi-fi analog dry path with 20 volts of headroom and an Exp jack that makes it possible to connect an expression pedal and blend between two different setting configurations. A trails bypass mode - a particularly cool feature - allows the reverb effect to fade out when you switch the pedal off, instead of cutting off the effect abruptly. Smart, straightforward and great-sounding, the M300 is an absolute winner.

(Image credit: Eventide)

4. Eventide Space

Explore the outer limits of 'verb with this high-quality, high-functioning pedal

Price: $499 | Controls: Mix, Decay, Size, Delay, Low, High, Preset, Xnob, Ynob, FxMix, Contour, Bank up/down, Tap | Sockets: Stereo in/out, Exp pedal, Aux, In Lvl: Guitar/line, Out Lvl: Amp/line, USB, MIDI In/Out | Bypass: True analog bypass | Power requirements: 500mA 9V DC

12 studio quality verbs

100+ factory presets

Real-time expression pedal control

It's not cheap

Eventide’s Space boasts a wide variety of spatial effects, including basic reverbs, delays and unique combination effects, with 12 of the company’s studio-level reverb combo algorithms - Room, Plate, Spring, Hall, Reverse, Shimmer, ModEchoVerb, DualVerb, Blackhole, MangledVerb, TremoloVerb and DynaVerb - on board.

There’s also more than 100 factory presets, guitar and line-level in/out, MIDI control via USB or MIDI in, real-time control with 10 knobs, MIDI or an expression pedal, tap tempo and MIDI clock sync, mono and stereo operation and much, much more. And while Space doesn’t come cheap relative to other pedals, the unit can readily do the job of more pricey rackmount processors, making it an incredibly useful stage and studio tool.

(Image credit: Walrus Audio)

5. Walrus Audio Fathom

A supremely versatile ‘verb with a boutique flavor

Price: $199 | Controls: Decay, dampen, mix, program, mod, X | Sockets: Input, output, power | Bypass: True bypass (switchable to buffered) | Power requirements: 100mA 9V DC

A versatile reverb with its own sound

Adjustable modulation

Sustain footswitch

Not the strongest pitch-shifting

Walrus Audio’s entry into multi-function reverbs keeps its boutique credentials in check while offering a practical array of thoroughly usable reverb types - hall, plate, lo-fi and Sonar - each with a preset-specific parameter.

The hall and plate settings really shine here, while lo-fi’s filtered tones offer some gnarly textures for more ambient players. Sonar adds high and low octaves to the reverb trails, and although it’s not the strongest shimmer available from a compact pedal, it’s a neat extra to have in your back pocket.

The pedal’s greatest strengths are the ability to add modulation to any sound, as well as the onboard sustain footswitch, which maxes out the decay for infinite reverbs.

(Image credit: Strymon)

6. Strymon BigSky

Feature-packed pedal with phenomenal tones and options

Price: $479 | Controls: Value, Decay, Pre-Delay, Mix, Tone, Param 1, Param 2, Mod, Type, Bank Up/Down, Tap | Sockets: Stereo In/Out, Exp pedal in, MIDI in/out | Bypass: True bypass | Power requirements: 300mA 9V DC

12 different reverb effects

Feature packed

Front-panel controls allow for instant parameter adjustments

Expensive

One of Strymon’s “large-format” pedals, the BigSky provides 12 different reverb effects that encompass standard reverbs and special effects like swell, bloom, cloud, chorale, shimmer, magneto, nonlinear and reflections. Seven control knobs on the front panel allow users to instantly adjust parameters like decay, predelay, mix, tone, parameter 1, parameter 2 and modulation, while new settings can be saved in any of 300 preset memory locations.

Presets are accessible in separate banks of three presets (A, B and C), which are accessible via the pedal’s three footswitches and/or the rotary value control knob. The large LED displays preset info, including its number and a programmable name. The LEDs surrounding the rotary reverb-type control change color from green to amber to let users know when a preset has been modified.

What’s more, the quality of the BigSky’s reverb sounds is simply phenomenal and actually much better than many famous digital reverb rack units from the past three decades. The reverb tails are incredibly smooth, and the special effects rank right up there with those usually found on studio gear costing well over $2,000. Playing through the Big Sky instantly provides that elusive professional sheen both onstage and in the studio.

(Image credit: Neunaber)

7. Neunaber Immerse Reverberator MKII

Top-notch effects selection and sound quality

Price: $249 | Controls: Effect select, mix, depth, time/tone, pre-dly/mod/blend, kill dry switch, trails switch | Sockets: 2 x 1/4” input, 2 x 1/4” output | Bypass: Buffered bypass | Power requirements: 80mA 9-12V DC

Studio-quality sounds

“Plug and play” design

Convenient kill dry and trails switches

Not much!

Unlike most studio reverb units that require advanced degrees in physics and audio engineering to program and operate, the Neunaber Immerse Reverberator MKII has a simple “plug and play” design that delivers the goods with minimal effort. A rotary switch located dead center amongst the front panel controls provides eight distinct reverb effects: W3T (wet version 3), Plate, Hall, Spring, Sustain, Echo (reverb + delay), Detune and Shimmer. The other controls consist of mix, reverb depth and two other knobs that adjust different parameters (tone/echo time/hold time and pre-delay/modulation/blend) depending on which effect is selected.

More importantly, the Immerse Reverberator MKII sounds extremely expressive and musical. The Plate, Hall and Spring reverbs are exactly that, each with the distinct character that defines those effects. The modulation of the Hall, Spring and Sustain effects is seductively rich, and the Detune effect generates lush chorused reverb with crystalline clarity. An impressive selection of effects with the sound quality of the finest pro-audio digital reverb units, in a compact format that’s both pedalboard and guitarist friendly.

Read the Neunaber Immerse Reverberator MKII review

(Image credit: TC Electronic)

8. TC Electronic Hall Of Fame 2

The much loved original HOF gets some added extras

Price: $149 | Controls: Decay, level, tone, type | Sockets: Stereo input and output, USB | Bypass: True bypass (switchable to buffered) | Power requirements: 100mA 9V DC

MASH expression footswitch

Huge customization via TonePrint

Impressive shimmer capability

Needs TonePrint Editor to adjust modulation, pitch-shift, etc

The sequel to TC’s best-selling Hall Of Fame takes the successful formula - which spans the typical spring, plate, church settings, plus mod and lo-fi sounds - and adds a host of extras.

Besides a polyphonic shimmer mode, the HOF2 boasts TC’s pressure-sensitive MASH technology, which allows you to adjust the intensity of the reverb depending on how hard you push on the footswitch.

Three slots are onboard to store TonePrint presets, too - you can use TC’s computer or app-based editor to create your own sounds, as well as download artist presets.

(Image credit: Fender)

9. Fender Tre-Verb

One of the best reverb pedals for vintage voicing

Price: $269 | Controls: Tremolo level, rate, depth, mode switch; reverb blend, tone, dwell, mode switch | Sockets: 2x input, 2x output, power | Bypass: True bypass | Power requirements: 9V power supply

Excels at classic Fender amp reverbs

Built-in tremolo sounds

Superb build quality

Standalone reverb pedals are more versatile

For many players of an older-school persuasion, reverb peaked with Fender’s ’60s tube amps, and those iconic sounds are exactly what the guitar giant set out to capture with this vintage-voiced pedal.

Reverbs include a ’63 ‘brownface’ reverb tank, ’65 ‘blackface’ reverb tank and a studio-style plate reverb emulation, with impressive accuracy, while the optical, bias and harmonic tremolos do a great approximation of these classic effects, too.

Naturally, this isn’t the place to look for grand, soundscaping reverbs, but if you’re after vintage amp effects in one box, this is a nicely priced offering from the company behind the original sounds.

(Image credit: Earthquaker)

10. EarthQuaker Devices Afterneath

'Verb like you’ve never heard

Price: $229 | Controls: Length, Diffuse, Dampen, Drag, Reflect, Mix | Sockets: 1/4” input, 1/4” output | Bypass: True bypass | Power requirements: 74mA 9V DC

Cavernous reverbs

Unusual sonic possibilities

True bypass

Not ideal for traditional 'verb sounds

The Afterneath is a novel stomp box that combines bottomless pits of reverb with self-oscillating warp-driven delays, which in turn create spatial soundscapes unlike anything you’ve ever heard. The length, diffuse and reflect knobs independently govern the digital reverb parameters, while drag hastens or slows its multiple pinging delays, and dampen and mix act like tone and wet/dry mix controls respectively. Six knobs may seem like overkill for a reverb, but the way the controls interact allows for sweeping aural pandemonium that’s fantastic for creating background ambience, static white noise or atmospheric layering.

It should be noted that it’s difficult to coax traditional reverb sounds from the Afterneath – even with the drag (short delays) and reflect (reverb regeneration) knobs fully counterclockwise, the pedal quickly begins to regenerate, with notes bubbling up to the surface and launching into a perpetual swirl. But the Afterneath is a captivating special effects pedal that pumps out cavernous reverbs and shimmering short delays for total orchestral-sounding ambience.