Eddie Van Halen Donates 75 Guitars to Local Schools

Eddie Van Halen has teamed up with the Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation to donate 75 guitars to the music programs at schools in the Los Angeles area.

"Music education and families are dealing with the economic times," Van Halen said in an official statement, "and I wanted to help them."

Eddie is gearing up for a world tour with Van Halen, not to mention the release of their new album, A Different Kind of Truth, their first full-length effort with David Lee Roth in 28 years.

Watch the video for the album's first single, "Tattoo," below.