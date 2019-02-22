Eddie Van Halen Introduces ‘1978 High Top’ Sneakers

A new commemorative Eddie Van Halen sneaker, the 1978 High Top, is now available in the Eddie Van Halen store.

The shoe is the latest in the EVH brand footwear collection, and was designed to commemorate “Eddie’s groundbreaking debut to the world stage with the release of the first Van Halen album some 40 years ago.”

The black-and-white classic high-top sneaker features a live photo of Eddie from Van Halen’s first world tour on the outer side, while the inner side has “1978” displayed in a circular badge. The Eddie Van Halen logo appears on both the tongue of the shoe and on the back sole, and the back panel features his signature white-with-black striped pattern.

For more information or to purchase the 1978 High Top, head over to EddieVanHalenStore.com.