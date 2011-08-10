Eddie Van Halen's "Frankenstein Replica" Guitar on Display at National Museum of American History

Eddie Van Halen's "Frankenstein Replica" guitar, which was recently acquired by the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington D.C., is now on display as part of the National Treasures of American Pop Culture Collection. The guitar -- also known at "Frank 2" -- was built in 2006 by Fender in a joint effort with Eddie Van Halen in order to produce a precise replica of the guitar that Eddie built himself back in the mid '70s.

While the original guitar is now retired from touring, Eddie used the "Frank 2" on the most recent Van Halen world tour through 2007-2008.

"The museum collects objects that are multidimensional, and this guitar reflects innovation, talent and influence," said Brent D. Glass, director of the museum. "The guitar moves the museum's instrument collections into more contemporary history."

Van Halen are currently finishing up work on what will be their first album with lead singer David Lee Roth in over 25 years. The as-yet-untitled new album is being recorded with Grammy Award-winning producer John Shanks.

In a recent interview, Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti said that he had gotten to hear part of the album, and spoke very highly of it. "I'm one of the only people who have heard the new Van Halen," he said. "It was incredible."