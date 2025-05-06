“Makes me feel closer to Pop every time I record”: Wolfgang Van Halen used Eddie’s legendary Frankenstein to track the slap riff – and the wild two-hand tapping sequence – in his new single

News
By ( Guitarist, Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques ) published

Wolfgang Van Halen has shared a clip of him using his father's iconic electric to record his latest song – which channels his love for contemporary greats while keeping Eddie’s guitar flame burning brightly

Wolfgang and Eddie Van Halen
(Image credit: Wolfgang Van Halen Instagram / Getty Images)

Wolfgang Van Halen has shared a clip of him tracking the slap guitar section of his new song, The End, on his late father's legendary Frankenstein guitar.

After dropping his initials from the band name and releasing a new Mammoth single – which boasts a star-studded, horror-theme music video that’s a must-watch for many reasons – Wolfgang has now offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the song's making. As always, his dad’s presence shines on with him.

“Fun fact,” his new Instagram post reads. “I recorded the main tapping of the song, and the slap part with the Frankenstein! Makes me feel closer to Pop that such an important part of his history can live with mine every time I record.”

The heavily modded six-string, which boasts that iconic red, white, and black striped design, was one of Eddie Van Halen's most cherished axes. It was his weapon of choice as Van Halen changed the face of guitar music with Eruption in 1978, and it barely left his side thereafter.

Notably, Wolfgang has used the guitar in the studio before, and it can be heard on each Mammoth record so far. On Mammoth I it was used for the solos in Mammoth and Feel, and on Mammoth II it was used for his show-stopping, tapping-lavished Take a Bow guitar solo.

A post shared by Wolf Van Halen (@wolfvanhalen)

A photo posted by on

“You feel the history,” he had said after using it on his debut album, a record he finished in the wake of his dad’s passing. “It’s kind of terrifying holding it, just because arguably it is the most famous guitar in musical history. It’s definitely quite the thing to hold it.”

“It's kind of crazy,” Wolfgang later said of the instrument while on the promo trail for Take a Bow. “There are certain notes where it's like, ‘Wow, that sounds like Van Halen I.’”

This time around, Wolfgang is continuing to enjoy the connection that the Frankenstein creates between him and his late father.

Further still, the slapping part itself is indicative of Wolfgang’s musical mentality. He doesn’t want to be known simply as ‘Eddie Van Halen’s son’ and is intent on establishing himself as Wolfgang the artist – but he still wants to honor Eddie’s legacy while doing so.

Wolfgang Van Halen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, he's embracing modern techniques beloved by the likes of Tosin Abasi and his personal guitar hero, Intervals’ Aaron Marshall – who have both given him their seal of approval in the comments – as a reflection of his voice on the instrument. The solo, meanwhile, is blazingly Van Halen, and with it, he keeps things firmly in the virtuosic family.

Breaking down the slapping technique in the comments section, Wolfgang explains, “[My] right hand is slapping and then popping two separate strings to get those harmonics and the left hand is filling in the sort of percussive rhythm.”

You feel the history. It’s kind of terrifying holding it

Wolfgang Van Halen

In related news, filmmaker Simon Alkin released an exhaustive documentary on Eddie’s guitar-modding journey and how the Frankenstein came to be late last year. Told in Eddie’s own words via a score of interviews captured over the years, it gives a unique insight into the legendary instrument.

“The guitar I wanted to play did not exist,” Van Halen had said at the time. Now its future remains in very safe, and very familiar hands.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists

“I will miss laughing with her about sports and crying with her about politics”: Tom Morello leads tributes to groundbreaking singer-songwriter Jill Sobule

“A true musician’s musician whose guitar spoke volumes”: Blues guitar great Joe Louis Walker dies at 75

“There's something really magical about it”: Bon Jovi's Phil X on why he prefers single-pickup guitars – and his one-of-a-kind neck pickup 'mods'
See more latest
Most Popular
Phil X
“There's something really magical about it”: Bon Jovi's Phil X on why he prefers single-pickup guitars – and his one-of-a-kind neck pickup 'mods'
Jill Sobule
“I will miss laughing with her about sports and crying with her about politics”: Tom Morello leads tributes to groundbreaking singer-songwriter Jill Sobule
Joe Louise Walker
“A true musician’s musician whose guitar spoke volumes”: Blues guitar great Joe Louis Walker dies at 75
Eddie Van Halen
Free Eddie Van Halen mini-documentary explores the origins of Eruption and his two-hand tapping technique – and it’s partly narrated by the man himself
Stratocaster leaning against a Boss Katana amp
Guitar World deals of the week: save $495 on a Fender Strat, get an EQD pedal for just $99, plus 60% off a year’s worth of online guitar lessons
Toshikini Soejima (left) and Nahokimama (right) meeting Eric Clapton (center)
“At first, I honestly thought it was a joke. Even now, it hasn’t quite sunk in”: Eric Clapton recently named Toshiki Soejima as one of his favorite contemporary Japanese players – now, the neo-soul guitarist has finally met his guitar hero
Chris Holt
“Vince Gill is probably the best guitarist of any of us on that stage, but he isn’t doing a ton of heavy-lifting guitar-wise”: Chris Holt on how he got the Eagles gig – and what fans can expect from the new-look guitar line-up
Jon Dretto and Chaka Kahn
“After reviewing thousands of submissions from across the globe…” Chaka Khan has chosen her new guitarist after hosting open auditions – and it’s a popular Instagram shredder
Bonnie Raitt playing her Fender Strat on stage
“I switched to a Stratocaster, then Lowell George showed me his MXR compressor”: Bonnie Raitt on how she developed her celebrated slide sound – and why you can’t teach feel
Mammoth The End
Wolfgang Van Halen goes big on the two-hand tapping in new Mammoth single – and recruits Slash and Myles Kennedy for a horror-inspired music video loaded with an Eddie Van Halen Easter egg