Eddie Vedder — and His Ukulele — Announce 13-City US Tour

Eddie Vedder -- full-time Pearl Jam singer and part-time ukulele strummer -- has announced a 13-city solo tour in support of his 2011 album, Ukulele Songs.
The tour, which will last about a month, starts in Las Vegas and wraps up in Orlando, Florida.
Eddie Vedder solo tour dates:
- 4/11 Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl
- 4/13 Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theater
- 4/16 Albuquergue, NM - Kiva Auditorium
- 4/19 Tulsa, OK - Brady Theater
- 4/22 Houston, TX - Jones Hall For The Performing Arts
- 4/25 San Antonio, TX - Lila Cockrell Theatre
- 4/27 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
- 4/30 Dallas, TX - Music Hall At Fair Park
- 5/3 New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz Festival
- 5/8 Jacksonville, FL - Moran Theater
- 5/10 Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
- 5/13 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center For The Performing Arts
- 5/16 Orlando, FL - Bob Carr Performing Arts Center