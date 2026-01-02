“That belongs in a museum”: Mick Gordon is selling the Axe-Fx that soundtracked Doom – and it includes all of the original presets
The amp modeler is subject to a silent auction and comes loaded with tones used on his most famous video game soundtracks
Few bodies of work have had as much influence on the sound of modern metal as Mick Gordon’s adrenalized, hell-for-leather Doom soundtrack, and the Australian is selling the Axe FX with which he recorded it – including a glut of presets.
Gordon’s OST for the 2016 Doom game – which emphatically relaunched the historic demon-shooting franchise – is characterized by eight-string guitars, fizzing buzzsaw synths, and its industrial clangour.
The OST, alongside work on various other video game soundtracks, has seen Gordon heralded for his songwriting and soundscaping craft. So it’s no wonder one Instagram commenter has responded to the news of the amp modeler’s silent auction with a GIF of Indiana Jones exclaiming, “That belongs in a museum.”
“Alright, audio/guitar nerds,” Gordon writes on Instagram. “I'm letting go of a classic. This unit has lived through a ton of real-world sessions and projects, plus it's packed with presets from games like Wolfenstein, Doom, Prey, and LawBreakers.
“I would rather go to someone here who'll actually use it than into the Reverb/eBay void.”
The genius of Gordon’s work is subject to countless ‘how-to-sound-like’ videos on YouTube, Reddit forums, and beyond, as a horde of players chase his guitar tones. Now, his secrets are available to the highest bidder.
After his Doom score won a host of awards, Gordon went on to work on its follow-up, Doom Eternal, but a behind-the-scenes fallout marred the final product and ended the guitarist’s relationship with developer id Software and publisher Bethesda Softworks.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
A post shared by Mick Gordon (@mick_gordon)
A photo posted by on
He's since worked extensively with Bring Me the Horizon and provided guest appearances and production work for Motionless In White, Architects, Gravemind, and, most recently, Australian metalcore band Northlane.
And, speaking of amp modelers, they've undoubtedly continued to hold a vice-like grip on the amp market, with tube amp fanatic John Mayer even joining the dark side with a signature Neural DSP plugin.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.