“That belongs in a museum”: Mick Gordon is selling the Axe-Fx that soundtracked Doom – and it includes all of the original presets

Few bodies of work have had as much influence on the sound of modern metal as Mick Gordon’s adrenalized, hell-for-leather Doom soundtrack, and the Australian is selling the Axe FX with which he recorded it – including a glut of presets.

Gordon’s OST for the 2016 Doom game – which emphatically relaunched the historic demon-shooting franchise – is characterized by eight-string guitars, fizzing buzzsaw synths, and its industrial clangour.

The OST, alongside work on various other video game soundtracks, has seen Gordon heralded for his songwriting and soundscaping craft. So it’s no wonder one Instagram commenter has responded to the news of the amp modeler’s silent auction with a GIF of Indiana Jones exclaiming, “That belongs in a museum.”

“Alright, audio/guitar nerds,” Gordon writes on Instagram. “I'm letting go of a classic. This unit has lived through a ton of real-world sessions and projects, plus it's packed with presets from games like Wolfenstein, Doom, Prey, and LawBreakers.

“I would rather go to someone here who'll actually use it than into the Reverb/eBay void.”

The genius of Gordon’s work is subject to countless ‘how-to-sound-like’ videos on YouTube, Reddit forums, and beyond, as a horde of players chase his guitar tones. Now, his secrets are available to the highest bidder.

After his Doom score won a host of awards, Gordon went on to work on its follow-up, Doom Eternal, but a behind-the-scenes fallout marred the final product and ended the guitarist’s relationship with developer id Software and publisher Bethesda Softworks.

He's since worked extensively with Bring Me the Horizon and provided guest appearances and production work for Motionless In White, Architects, Gravemind, and, most recently, Australian metalcore band Northlane.

And, speaking of amp modelers, they've undoubtedly continued to hold a vice-like grip on the amp market, with tube amp fanatic John Mayer even joining the dark side with a signature Neural DSP plugin.