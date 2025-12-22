“A dynamic musical initiative showcasing advanced improvisation”: 3 of today's leading virtuosos have assembled for a US tour – and it involves one of Steve Vai's favorite new guitarists

Hedras Ramos will hit the road with his fellow trailblazers for a G3-like tour of California and Texas

Hedras poses with his Cort signature guitar
(Image credit: Press)

Shred phenom Hedras Ramos has enlisted two of his contemporary virtuosos under the Apex Breed Project banner, and they’re set to tour the US this January.

Described by the Guatemalan guitarist as “a dynamic musical initiative dedicated to showcasing original music and advanced improvisation by leading modern guitarists,” the trio is rounded out by Italian talent Daniele Gottardo and dextrous Eddie Van Halen disciple Filipe Rosset.

This is the third edition of the Apex Breed Project, which presents a G3-like line-up of fretboard burners. Jack Gardiner is a notable alumnus, while Gottardo becomes the first name, excluding ringerleader Hedras, to make a second appearance.

Hedras's affinity for the G3 tour, organized by Joe Satriani, has been well-documented. In 2021, he posted a cover of a classic Dream Theater solo but, inspired by Petrucci's G3 appearance, added plenty of extra spice to it.

Head Bands in Town for tickets.

