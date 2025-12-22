“A dynamic musical initiative showcasing advanced improvisation”: 3 of today's leading virtuosos have assembled for a US tour – and it involves one of Steve Vai's favorite new guitarists

Shred phenom Hedras Ramos has enlisted two of his contemporary virtuosos under the Apex Breed Project banner, and they’re set to tour the US this January.

Described by the Guatemalan guitarist as “a dynamic musical initiative dedicated to showcasing original music and advanced improvisation by leading modern guitarists,” the trio is rounded out by Italian talent Daniele Gottardo and dextrous Eddie Van Halen disciple Filipe Rosset.

Steve Vai once called Gottardo his “favorite new young guitar player” and is prominent as a solo artist and as a shredder with jazz-rock outfit, the Nuts. His tapping game is off the charts.

Rosset, meanwhile, has been baffling the internet with his one-handed covers of Van Halen songs, which is no easy task. It's quite the billing.

Hedras, meanwhile, is a signature Cort artist; his latest model, the Mutility II, dropped in January, and his latest solo album, Front Line, followed quickly in its wake. During a candid chat with Guitar World about the record, he spoke about teaching Tosin Abasi tapping techniques, and hit out at “dishonest” Instagram fakers.

The trio will kick off the tour at Winstons in San Diego, CA, on January 20, with the eight-date run ending at The Starlighter in San Antonio, TX, 10 days later. All dates are happening in the California and Texas areas.

Support comes from technical guitarist and wielder of a rather bonkers Forshage guitar, Euphonia, and instrumental jazzers Huney Knuckles. They're two bands with plenty of talent of their own. No wonder Hedras' announcement of the tour on social media has the likes of Kiki Wong, Jordan Rudess, and Angel Vivaldi dropping excited comments.

This is the third edition of the Apex Breed Project, which presents a G3-like line-up of fretboard burners. Jack Gardiner is a notable alumnus, while Gottardo becomes the first name, excluding ringerleader Hedras, to make a second appearance.

Hedras's affinity for the G3 tour, organized by Joe Satriani, has been well-documented. In 2021, he posted a cover of a classic Dream Theater solo but, inspired by Petrucci's G3 appearance, added plenty of extra spice to it.

Head Bands in Town for tickets.