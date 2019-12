Pearl Jam vocalist (and sometimes third guitarist) Eddie Vedder has released a new music video today for his song "Can't Keep." The song is from his latest solo album, Ukulele Songs, which was release today, May 31. Check out the video below.

Ukulele Songs was released through Pearl Jam's Monkeywrench Records and features a collection of original songs and covers performed by Vedder on ukulele.

The first single from the album, "Longing to Belong," was released on March 22.