“When I saw it, I just was blown away. It just… took me there”: Eddie Vedder invites his “great, great pal” Bradley Cooper to join Pearl Jam for Neil Young and A Star is Born covers

Bradley Cooper dueted with Eddie Vedder on the A Star is Born track Maybe It's Time, featuring Vedder on guitar

Actor Bradley Cooper (L) and singer, songwriter and guitarist Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam perform a duet live on stage during BottleRock at Napa Valley Expo on May 25, 2024 in Napa, California
(Image credit: Jim Bennett/Getty Images)

Hollywood star Bradley Cooper recently joined Pearl Jam on stage for a cover of Neil Young's Rockin' In the Free World, plus a bonus acoustic rendition of Maybe It's Time from A Star is Born.

The Bradley Cooper and Pearl Jam collaboration took place at Napa Valley’s BottleRock festival on May 25. Vedder introduced the Hollywood star as “my great, great pal Bradley Cooper,” after which Cooper joined him for Maybe It's Time. The two traded verses and came together to sing the chorus. Vedder also accompanied Cooper on guitar.

