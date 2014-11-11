Elephant Stone Premiere Cover of Tom Petty's "Into the Great Wide Open" — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Elephant Stone's new standalone single, a cover of Tom Petty's "Into the Great Wide Open."

This new track from the Montreal psych rockers is available now at iTunes.

The band's latest album, Three Poisons, was released August 26 via Hidden Pony Records. Elephant Stone — frontman Rishi Dhir, drummer Miles Dupire and guitarist Gabriel Lampert — began work on the album shortly after the release of last year’s self-titled effort.

For more about the band, visit elephantstonemusic.com.