Elvis Presley's Crypt Pulled from Auction Due to Fans' Protests

The Associated Press reports that Elvis Presley's original crypt has been pulled off the auction block from a sale of music memorabilia.

The crypt -- in which Presley was buried in before being moved to his final resting place at Graceland in Memphis -- was to be one of 1,000 sports and music items to be auctioned by Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills.

However, due to virulent protests from the King's fans, the crypt was yanked from the sale.

Julien's Auctions announced it had stopped the crypt sale until the Forest Hill Cemetery in Memphis "finds a plan that best suits the interests of the fans while respecting and preserving the memory of Elvis Presley."

"YES WE DID IT!!" read the website ElvisMatters.com, which organized a effort to halt the sale. "We've just proven that fans can stand united! With the effort of ElvisMatters, the help of fan clubs all over the world and the support of over 10,000 fans who signed our petition, the crypt will remain empty -- as it should!"

Since Presley's remains were moved to Graceland, the crypt has remained vacant.

For more about the items that are still part of the auction, ">click here.