Guitar World is launching an amazing holiday season gear giveaway! Enter for your chance to win a bundle of fantastic, high-performing products, including an Andrew White Freja 112BV and a Carly Martin Panama Overdrive Pedal. All you need to do is complete the entry form below before 1/30/2020, and you'll be entered to win! Good luck!

Andrew White

(Image credit: Andrew White)

Freja 112BV NAT Arm Bevel

The Freja 112BV is our workhorse guitar with your comfort in mind. This guitar will expertly handle anything you throw at it, and do so comfortably! Sign up to win!

Value: $1,479.99

Carl Martin

(Image credit: Carl Martin)

Carl martin Panama Overdrive Pedal

Panama, the retro-glorious stomp box that brings back the “Brown Sound” in all of its grandeur. Based on the classic 80’s soundbeloved by guitarists everywhere, the Panama provides all the tone with some unique added functionality by way of the “Damping” control.

Value: $212.00