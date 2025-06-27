Guitar Center’s 4th of July sale has arrived early with an enormous up to 45% off, and I’ve spotted $170 off my favorite PRS SE model

I’ve got to admit, I wasn’t expecting to see 4th of July sales launching so early, but here we are. With nearly a week to go until the big day itself, Guitar Center has set in motion a huge sale with up to 45% off guitar gear .

The sale is running from now until July 9th, and with it being a payday weekend, it’s the perfect time to bag yourself a bargain. As you’d expect with Guitar Center, there’s a lot of choice for guitar players in the sale, and I’ve spotted deals on PRS, Music Man, Gretsch, Guild, and plenty more.

Being a guitarist myself, I had to have a look at the sale to see what was available, so if you need some pointers, I’d highly recommend you have a look at the Electro-Harmonix Satisfaction Fuzz.

It’s half price in the sale at an absolute bargain price of just $36.30 . If you’re after a vintage-style fuzz pedal , then it’s an absolute no-brainer at this price.

Guitar Center: Up to 45% off

Guitar Center has gone early with their 4th of July sale this year, offering guitarists some huge discounts of up to 45% off. There’s an excellent selection of gear on offer, including electric guitars , acoustic guitars , and some great deals on pedals.

I’ve also got to shout out this PRS SE Custom 24, which has got a decent chunk of change off with a $170 discount . For me, the Custom 24 sits in that goldilocks zone of being put together to a very high standard, but still affordable for a lot of guitarists.

It’s a great gigging guitar with plenty of versatility thanks to the coil-splitting options, and for the money, you’d find it hard to better if you need a rock-solid workhorse instrument.

Finally, it’s kind of ridiculous, but you should go check out the Ernie Ball Music Man John Petrucci Majesty 8, which has probably the biggest discount I’ve seen so far this year , with $850 off the regular price.

Super drop-tuned guitars are all the rage right now, and with the Majesty 8, you can hit the rumbling lows of F# at standard tuning, or drop it down to E, a full octave below a regular guitar’s tuning!