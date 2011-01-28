Ernie Ball and Guitar Center Team Up for Eric Clapton Contest

Music hounds never lack for opportunities to win cool contests, with prizes generally ranging from concert tickets, backstage passes and box sets to more pricey items like guitars, amps and effect boxes. But how many contests can you think of where the grand prize is a chance to meet Eric Clapton in London?

In what may be the Willy Wonka “Golden Ticket” of guitar contests, Ernie Ball and Guitar Center have teamed up to give 15 winners the opportunity to not only meet Slowhand but also witness a private Clapton practice session and a live performance in the U.K.

Here’s how it works: Between now and April 30, every set of Ernie Ball Slinkys strings sold at Guitar Center retail outlets in the U.S. will contain a special code that buyers can enter at ernieball.com/ericclapton. From the codes entered, 15 winners will be selected at random. In addition, select packs of Slinkys will contain a limited-edition Eric Clapton guitar pick that’s redeemable for a number of prizes, including a Clapton lithograph and a trip to NAMM 2012. Head over to Guitar Center today and grab yourself a set of Slinkys. It may be your only chance to meet God.

For more info watch the video below: