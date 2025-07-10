Guitar Center is taking the fight to Amazon this Prime Day with 25% off an "endless" selection of electric guitars - including $200 off a Player II Strat!
Forget Amazon, if you are seeking sizable discounts on popular models from Fender, Epiphone, Gretsch, and more, Guitar Center is the place to go
As we enter Day 3 of Prime Day, the discounts show no signs of slowing down – in fact, there seems to be more added each day! Case in point, Guitar Center is jumping on the bandwagon with its Endless Electrics sale, offering up to 25% off big-name brands like Fender, Line 6, Gretsch, Jackson, and so much more.
This is the perfect opportunity for musicians of all skill levels to snag some incredible gear at unbeatable prices. Whether you're a budding rock star or a seasoned pro, you can level up your sound with cut-price electric guitars, amps, and accessories.
But wait, it gets even better! On top of the amazing discounts, Guitar Center is throwing in daily flash deals that you won't want to miss. Keep your eyes peeled, because you never know when a jaw-dropping offer on that dream pedal or must-have accessory might pop up.
I’ve rounded up my favorite deals of the sale below to make finding the very best savings a little easier. Of course, this is just a small cross-section of what's on offer, so I implore you to take a look for yourself and see what you can find - and if you are on the hunt for even more bargains, head over to our Prime Day guitar deals hub, where I've rounded up the best offers from Amazon and beyond.
Are you looking for a contemporary Fender Stratocaster? Well, look no further than the Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Plus. This ultra-modern guitar is capable of producing searing lead tones as well as the crisp, clean tones you’d expect from a Strat. Right now, you can get a whopping $200 off!
The stunning Gretsch G2420T Streamliner is big, bold and full of vibe. From the amazing build quality and stylish aesthetic, to the warm tones on offer from both the on-board BroadTron pickups, this guitar oozes class. If this ticks all your boxes, now is the perfect time to pick one up.
If your budget doesn't quite stretch to a four-figure Gibson, an Epiphone Les Paul is, naturally, going to be your best option. There's plenty of options out there, but if you want something that will stand out from the crowd, you won't go wrong with this gorgeous Translucent Blue Quilt Top variant. It looks a picture, and comes loaded with '60s era specs for an authentic LP playing experience. $549 is a very good value indeed.
Featuring an inbuilt two-band active preamp system, hard maple neck and fingerboard, open-gear tuners, and a six-point bolt-on neck, the Sterling by Music Man StingRay is a gloriously appointed bass guitar for any beginner. Grab one today for only $279.99
Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.
During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, Feeder, Thrice, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs.
Daryl is also a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay.
