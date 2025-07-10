Guitar Center is taking the fight to Amazon this Prime Day with 25% off an "endless" selection of electric guitars - including $200 off a Player II Strat!

As we enter Day 3 of Prime Day, the discounts show no signs of slowing down – in fact, there seems to be more added each day! Case in point, Guitar Center is jumping on the bandwagon with its Endless Electrics sale, offering up to 25% off big-name brands like Fender, Line 6, Gretsch, Jackson, and so much more.

This is the perfect opportunity for musicians of all skill levels to snag some incredible gear at unbeatable prices. Whether you're a budding rock star or a seasoned pro, you can level up your sound with cut-price electric guitars, amps, and accessories.

But wait, it gets even better! On top of the amazing discounts, Guitar Center is throwing in daily flash deals that you won't want to miss. Keep your eyes peeled, because you never know when a jaw-dropping offer on that dream pedal or must-have accessory might pop up.

I’ve rounded up my favorite deals of the sale below to make finding the very best savings a little easier. Of course, this is just a small cross-section of what's on offer, so I implore you to take a look for yourself and see what you can find - and if you are on the hunt for even more bargains, head over to our Prime Day guitar deals hub, where I've rounded up the best offers from Amazon and beyond.

Save $180 Gretsch G2420T Streamliner: was $579.99 now $399.99 at Guitar Center The stunning Gretsch G2420T Streamliner is big, bold and full of vibe. From the amazing build quality and stylish aesthetic, to the warm tones on offer from both the on-board BroadTron pickups, this guitar oozes class. If this ticks all your boxes, now is the perfect time to pick one up.