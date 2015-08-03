Ernie Ball Presents the Joe Bonamassa Experience Contest

Ernie Ball has teamed up with Joe Bonamassa to give guitar players across the globe a chance to win more than $70,000 in prizes—and the opportunity to spend a day with Bonamassa and a selection of his most cherished guitars in the Guitar Center Hollywood Vintage Room.

Now through September 30, players can visit ernieball.com/bonamassa to enter unique codes and instant-win Joe Bonamassa custom picks hidden in select packs of Ernie Ball guitar and bass strings available exclusively at Guitar Center.

Each code also comes with a free exclusive 11-song Bonamassa album download and a one-year digital subscription to Guitar World. The contest will expand internationally to retailers in the U.K., Germany, France and Canada beginning October 1.

The grand prize for Ernie Ball Presents: The Bonamassa Experience will send five guitarists on an all-expenses-paid trip to Los Angeles to spend the day with Bonamassa and his vintage guitar-and-amp collection. Grand-prize winners also will take home a custom Ernie Ball Music Man guitar, a Dunlop B95 Joe Bonamassa Cry Baby, a Dunlop JBF3B Bonamassa Wah and an Ernie Ball strings and accessories prize pack.

In addition to the grand prize, more than 1,700 instant-win prizes are also available by finding Joe’s custom guitar picks hidden in select packs of Ernie Ball strings.

Instant Win Prizes Include:

● Gold Picks: Ernie Ball Music Man Axis Super Sport electric guitar

● Blue Picks: Sterling by Music Man AX30 electric guitar

● Green Picks: Dunlop Bonamassa Cry Baby Pedal

● Yellow Picks: Dunlop Bonamassa Fuzz Face Pedal

● Purple Picks: Ernie Ball Joe Bonamassa guitar strap

● Red Picks: $50 Guitar Center gift card

● Black Picks: Dunlop Bonamassa pick tin

● White Picks: Pack of Ernie Ball strings

Bonamassa’s vintage guitar and amplifier collection is one of the most coveted in the world and includes several 1959 Gibson Les Pauls, widely considered the Holy Grail of guitars, as well as rare Fender Stratocasters and more. Bonamassa has hand-selected eight of his favorites from the collection to share with the grand prize winners. Earlier this year he sat down with Ernie Ball to showcase each guitar’s personal importance and unique qualities.

Watch Joe Bonamassa introduce the featured guitars:

● 1962 Gibson SG

● 1964 Gibson Firebird

● 1951 Fender Nocaster

● 1955 Fender Strat

● 1959 Gibson Les Paul

● 1951 Gibson ES-5

● 1958 Gibson ES-335

● 1969 Gibson ES-335

“My relationship with Ernie Ball started simply because they make the best strings around, but grew into a true partnership over the years,” says Bonamassa. “Ernie Ball has welcomed me into their family—a remarkably talented roster of artists—and continuously works to provide creative opportunities for me and other guitarists across the globe to further our craft and share our music with the world.”

“Ernie Ball is fortunate to have one of the strongest artist rosters in the world, including icons such as Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, Paul McCartney, Slash, Jeff Beck, Keith Richards and Joe Bonamassa,” says Brian Ball, president of Ernie Ball Music Man. “The Bonamassa Experience continues our commitment to providing guitarists all over the world with opportunities to be inspired by and interact with their heroes.”

Dunlop, Sterling by Music Man, Guitar World, Guitar Player, Guitar Aficionado and Guitar Center are proud partners of Ernie Ball’s The Bonamassa Experience.