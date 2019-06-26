Eventide Announces Harmadillo, the 51st Algorithm for the H9 Harmonizer Pedal

Eventide has announced the 51st algorithm for their H9 Harmonizer pedal, the Harmadillo. Check out a teaser video above.

The company tells us Harmadillo is a "flexible harmonic tremolo, offering everything from soulful lush tremolos to psychedelic mind-bending weirdness."

A complete pedalboard in one stompbox, the H9 Harmonizer effects pedal is full of Eventide’s iconic reverb, chorus, delay, modulation, pitch-shifting and distortion effects. With the H9, players can evoke the sonic landscape of legendary albums and open the doors to the creation of new sounds never heard before. Users are able to faithfully recreate the iconic sounds used by top artists, engineers and producers such as Steve Vai, Jimmy Page, Frank Zappa, Eddie Van Halen, Richard Devine, Suzanne Ciani and many more.

To learn more about the H9, head over to eventideaudio.com/H9.