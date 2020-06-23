Eventide promises big power in compact packages with the new PowerMINI, PowerMINI EXP and PowerMAX rev 2

Eventide has introduced the PowerMINI, PowerMINI EXP and PowerMAX rev 2 pedalboard solutions.

The new universal power supply units and expander signal the latest collaborations with Danish manufacturer Cioks.

The super-compact PowerMINI is an isolated power supply for smaller pedalboards, weighing a half pound and measuring an inch high.

The supply boasts two outputs rated at 9VDC/660 mA, plus two outputs switchable to 9, 12, 15 or 18VDC, which provide up to 660mA.

PowerMINI can be used as a standalone supply or as an expander for PowerMAX via a 24VDC aux input (24VDC Link cable available separately). The supply includes seven flex cables and a low-profile inline external AC power adaptor.

The PowerMINI EXP, meanwhile, is identical to the PowerMINI, only without the low-profile inline external AC power adapter. It does, however, include a 24VDC Link cable for direct connection to the PowerMAX rev 2.

The PowerMINI EXP can be used standalone, as an expander kit for PowerMAX rev 2 via the 24VDC aux link or for low-current analog pedals using the supplied cables on the original PowerMAX. The supply can also be powered from any power adaptor rated from 9-24VDC (either positive or negative center is acceptable) or 9-12VAC.

The expansion kit includes seven flex cables for feeding pedals plus the 24VDC Link cable.

Finally, PowerMAX rev 2 updates the original PowerMAX by adding a dedicated, isolated 24VDC auxiliary output for powering the PowerMINI or another device compatible with 24VDC.

The PowerMAX rev 2 delivers 42W of power and is capable of powering up to seven high-current pedals via three outputs of 9VDC/660mA; four outputs switchable to 9, 12, 15 or 18VDC at up to 660mA; a 24VDC AUX output to feed a PowerMINI expander; and a USB output to power a smartphone or tablet.

Each outlet boasts an individual LED status indicator, and there’s also a three-color LED true power meter for a visual representation of how much power is being used in total.

All outputs are also isolated and ultra-low noise.

The PowerMINI is available for $129, the PowerMINI EXP for $109 and the PowerMAX rev 2 for $209.

