“We’ve painstakingly restored Les Paul’s original gear”: The Les Paul Recording Studio opens in Hollywood – bringing the innovator’s revolutionary gear to a whole new generation of musicians

News
By
( , , )
published

Aside from his work revolutionizing the electric guitar, Les Paul helped modernize recording methods, and this new studio honors his legacy with the gear he built

Les Paul Recording Studio
(Image credit: Les Paul Foundation)

A brand-new recording studio has opened up in Hollywood, California, honoring the legacy of Les Paul, the man who helped revolutionize the electric guitar.

Named The Les Paul Recording Studio, of course, it features “meticulously restored original equipment used by the legendary inventor and guitarist, including his groundbreaking audio console and 8-channel recording set up”.

Les Paul is best known for his namesake solid-body guitar design, which Leo Fender courted before Gibson was convinced of its worth, but he also made a raft of innovations in the recording world.

Working out of his Hollywood garage, Paul poured hours into developing “the new sound” and his work brought multi-track recording, sound-on-sound, close mic’ing, overdubbing, speed manipulation, and echo to the fore, changing the recording landscape forever.

As such, the change-making 8-track console he built with Rein Narma in the 1950s stands as the new studio’s centrepiece. Known as “The Monster” – but not to be confused with “The Beast”, a seven-necked guitar that is heading to auction this month – the console featured in-line equalization and vibrato effects that were way ahead of its time.

In fact, multi-track recording, today more commonplace than darkness at night time, was born on the console. Les Paul’s Ampex 5258 Sel-Sync machine, dubbed “The Octopus,” sits alongside it – he loved a nickname, apparently. This was the first-ever 8-track recorded producer.

Les Paul Recording Studio

(Image credit: Les Paul Foundation)

However, the studio isn’t just about showcasing the groundbreaking and now vintage gear. The Les Paul Studio has plenty of state-of-the-art technologies nestled within its four walls, too.

“We’ve painstakingly restored Les Paul’s original gear to working condition, allowing today’s artists to record using the exact tools that revolutionized popular music,” says studio owner Michael Braunstein.

“Combined with the newest technology and digital recording tools, the Les Paul Recording Studio will welcome musical artists, producers, engineers, and students to a new and innovative studio environment that is the only one of its kind in the world.”

The studio will also double up as an educational tool for students to study and record with its equipment. Braunstein calls it “an ideal setting for the next generation of musical artists, to find inspiration in the rich history the studio has to offer”.

Les Paul Recording Studio

(Image credit: Les Paul Foundation)

Guitar World has also spotted Gibson’s Mary Ford-honoring Standard Gold Top Les Paul in a studio snap, which is a lovely touch.

The Les Paul Recording Studio is located in the historic United Recording building at 6050 Sunset Blvd, which has seen everyone from Frank Sinatra and the Beach Boys to Tool and the Mars Volta record albums.

Head to Les-Paul.com to learn more.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about studio recording equipment
A man presses a button on a Positive Grid Riff audio interface

Quick! Positive Grid's huge $50 Riff audio interface discount ends today – here are 5 reasons it’s worth your money
Fender Link IO Interface

“The perfect tool for capturing the next riff on the go”: Fender eyes up the iRig with the Link I/O interface – a studio-grade audio interface that can fit in your pocket

Dime Guitarz Culprit

“The Culprit, designed by Dimebag Darrell”: We finally have our first official look at the first Dime Guitarz model – and it revives a rare design masterminded by the Pantera great
See more latest
Most Popular
Dime Guitarz Culprit
“The Culprit, designed by Dimebag Darrell”: We finally have our first official look at the first Dime Guitarz model – and it revives a rare design masterminded by the Pantera great
Stratocaster leaning against a Boss Katana amp
Guitar World deals of the week: get $550 off a Fender Tele, save $230 on a Gretsch semi-hollow, plus all the biggest savings from across the web
Tommy Thayer
“I remember sitting with Gene and him saying, ‘You need to start growing your hair again.’ That was the discussion!” The moment Tommy Thayer knew he would be officially joining Kiss
Jimi Hendrix and Andy Fairweather Low
“He flips a bass upside down, and we do Otis Redding. Then I got a phone call, ‘Jimi’s in the studio. Would you come down?’” How a 3am jam with Hendrix led Andy Fairweather Low to guest on a Jimi classic
Morgan Amplification amp front
“The real cost of Trump’s tariff tax”: Morgan Amps says new tariffs will add up to $1,000 to the price of its amp heads
Brian James, seated with a Gibson SG guitar in London in 1977
“One of the true pioneers of music – guitarist, songwriter, and true gentleman”: Brian James, punk rock guitar legend who played with The Damned and The Lords of the New Church, dies at 70
Actress Amanda Seyfried plays the dulcimer during her interview on Tuesday, March 4, 2025
“Are you kidding me?!” Amanda Seyfried shows off her dulcimer chops as she covers a Joni Mitchell classic on Jimmy Fallon
Jacob Collier performs in concert at Sant Jordi Club on November 04, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain
“That is a victory, as far as I’m concerned. That’s very exciting”: Jacob Collier’s five-string Strandberg is proving the doubters wrong – it’s outselling the six-string version
View of Guitar Center, Johnny Hallyday&#039;s favorite Guitar store, on Sunset Boulevard, on December 6, 2017, in Hollywood, California. He was a legend in the French-speaking world but in Los Angeles, the city of Hollywood celebrities, Johnny Hallyday was a discreet star who still &quot;devoured life&quot;. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON
“That’s where we can win against Amazon. We’re not going to compete with the factory direct-from-China stuff. It’s not a winnable space”: How Guitar Center plans to beat its online competitors and safeguard the future of its physical stores
Wampler Cryptid Fuzz
“A brand-new fuzz experience”: Why Wampler thinks its Swiss army Cryptid fuzz pedal is a “classic in the making”