Eventide’s Crystals delivers luminous H3000 pitch, delay and reverb effects in plugin form

Eventide has unveiled Crystals, a plugin version of the H3000 Harmonizer effect that combines twin reverse pitch shifters with reverse delays and reverb.

The effect, which “creates out-of-this-world climbing and cascading pitched delays or unique sounding reverbs,” features two reverse granular delays that can be manipulated by length and pitch.

A Ribbon control allows users to sweep the effect between two different settings of any combination of controls, and a host of available presets allows easy configuration of parameters.

A Flex function, meanwhile, shifts both voices up one octave and a Mix Lock function keeps the wet-dry mix constant while auditioning presets.

Crystals is available for Mac and PC as a VST, AAX, and AU plug-in.

The plugin is offered for $99 with an introductory price of $39 through July 5. An iOS version is priced at $14.99, with an intro price of $9.99 through June 14

For more information, head to Eventide.