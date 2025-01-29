“I like seeing boundaries pushed. With these loops, I wanted to inject my identity”: Tosin Abasi’s playing is now available in Garage Band and Logic thanks to a high-profile new producer pack
The guitar innovative has leant his creative force to a versatile pack of 170 loops available exclusively on Apple’s DAWs
Apple has recruited the guitar expertise of Animals As Leaders' Tosin Abasi for an all-new rock/metal producer pack for its Logic and GarageBand digital audio workstations.
The high-profile pack features 170 Apple loops, with each one bringing a taste of Abasi's one-of-a-kind progressive creativity to the sound library within Apple's flagship DAWs.
Those loops deliver everything from dirt-shredded bass guitar samples and untethered blues metal guitar riffs, to lead guitar melodies, ambient, reverb-laden pads, and pensive echoes.
The pack therefore offers the chance to patchwork fresh ideas plucked from Abasi's futuristic brain, and layer in player-made ideas as if they’ve collaborated with Abasi first-hand.
Moreover, the release fills in a gaping genre hole that GarageBand users have long been wanting filled. The choice of Abasi as the player of choice is a shrewd move, with Apple partnering with one of the brightest and most innovative guitar talents of the modern era.
“There's nothing wrong with tradition, but I like being surprised,” Abasi says of the collaboration. “I like seeing boundaries pushed, I like new things. With these loops, I wanted to inject my identity. I like to listen to rhythmically complex music so when there are phrases, there's a natural expression of the complexity that doesn't feel forced.”
The pack is accessible within Logic and GarageBand systems.
Head to Apple for more information on how to download Logic and GarageBand.
It comes after the long-awaited release of a Sterling by Music Man version of the Kaizen, an oddball and space-age-looking electric guitar made by Abasi and Music Man.
Abasi's gear brand, Abasi Concepts, meanwhile has been flying. Alongside a raft of high-end six-, seven-, and eight-string guitars, the company launched its Micro-Aggressor compression pedal late last year.
