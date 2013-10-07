Exclusive Album Premiere: Silence The Messenger —'Achilles'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Achilles, the new album by San Antonio-based rockers Silence The Messenger. It will be released October 15 through Standby Records. You can hear the entire album — and check out its cover art — below.

Heavily influenced by anything that's fast and heavy, Silence The Messenger's sound is derived from a mixture of old and new metal such as Slipknot, Behemoth, Whitechapel and anything in between.

"We're not here to reinvent the wheel," says frontman Steve Tinnon. "We're here to play pissed-off, heavy music that we love for as many people as we can, and have a great fucking time doing it."

Achilles was recorded at Studio D in Cleveland with Landon Tewers of The Plot In You.

To pre-order the album, head HERE. For more about Silence The Messenger, visit them on Facebook.