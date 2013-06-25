Exclusive Album Stream: Middle Class Rut — 'Pick Up Your Head'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive stream of Pick Up Your Head, the new album by Middle Class Rut. It was released today, June 25.

Pick Up Your Head is the follow-up to 2010’s No Name No Color, which featured the hit single "New Low," which shot to No. 5 at alternative radio and whose companion music video amassed more than 4 million YouTube views. The Sacramento, California-based MCR toured endlessly in support, sharing stages with Muse, Social Distortion, Them Crooked Vultures, Alice In Chains, 30 Seconds To Mars and Linkin Park, while drawing rave reviews from NME, the BBC, Alternative Press and Kerrang, among many others.

From the band's Facebook page:

"TODAY'S THE DAY. Our 2nd record - Pick Up Your Head is now officially out and available. The gap between the time we finish the record and its actual release date feels like forever. We'd like to thank our parents, the academy, and Sean's three-legged cousin for all their support. Now get yer ass out there and pick up a copy. See you on tour!"

Middle Class Rut will be playing the Uproar Festival this year, joining Alice In Chains and Jane’s Addiction. For more about the band, including info on tour dates, visit their official website and Facebook page.