Exclusive: Blackfield, Featuring Steven Wilson and Aviv Geffen, Premiere "Jupiter" Music Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Jupiter," the new music video by Blackfield, a duo featuring Steven Wilson (Porcupine Tree) and Aviv Geffen.

The song is from Blackfield's new album, Blackfield IV, which will be released August 27 on CD and LP.

Blackfield IV follows Blackfield (2004), Blackfield II (2007) and 2011’s Welcome to My DNA. Since Welcome to My DNA's release, Geffen's profile has continued to rise; he’s worked with producers Tony Visconti and Trevor Horn, performed with U2 and Placebo and has even been a judge on the Israeli version of The Voice.

Geffen contributed the writing and vocals on Blackfield IV. Wilson, who mixed the album into stereo and 5.1 Surround Sound, added guitar and vocal parts. The new album includes guest vocal performances from Brett Anderson (Suede), Jonathan Donahue (Mercury Rev) and Vincent Cavanagh (Anathema).

For more about Blackfield, visit them on Facebook, Twitter and at kscopemusic.com.

Blackfield IV Track Listing

01. Pills

02. Springtime

03. XRay (featuring Vincent Cavanagh - Anathema)

04. Sense of Insanity

05. Firefly (featuring Brett Anderson - Suede)

06. The Only Fool is Me (featuring Jonathan Donahue - Mercury Rev)

07. Jupiter

08. Kissed by the Devil

09. Lost Souls

10. Faking

11. After the Rain

Photo (above): Chiko Ashkenazi