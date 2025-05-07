“It’s a $20 plugin. It makes it sound like it’s coming off a tape that’s been recorded over three or four times”: Steven Wilson reveals his go-to guitar plugin – and why digital can successfully coexist with analog

News
By ( Guitarist, Total Guitar ) published

The highly-coveted plugin prides itself in emulating the full range of cheap tape sounds

Steven Wilson, founding member of progressive rock group Porcupine Tree, photographed at his home in Hemel Hempstead on February 17, 2015
(Image credit: Will Ireland/Total Guitar Magazine/Future)

The analog versus digital debate is one that gets many guitarists and bassists riled up. But perhaps, like a lot of things in life, it's not a case of picking one and excluding the other – but recognizing the beauty of both, and combining them in a way that makes sense for your project.

Steven Wilson's favorite cheap guitar plugin, which he used throughout his latest prog epic The Overview, adheres to this middle ground – as it makes "things sound like they're coming off a cassette tape. It’s a very lo-fi thing".

“It’s a $20 plugin made by Aberrant DSP called SketchCassette [SketchCassette II is currently $36],” he tells Guitarist. “You can choose the brand of tape, you can choose Ferric, Chrome, or Metal, how much wow and flutter, how much saturation, how much hiss, how old the tape is..."

Steven Wilson - Objects Outlive Us: Objects: Meanwhile - YouTube Steven Wilson - Objects Outlive Us: Objects: Meanwhile - YouTube
Watch On

Wilson explains he's a big fan as it adds the character and personality typically associated with analog gear. In fact, according to the plugin's official website, it's directly inspired by four-track cassette recorders and promises to unlock “the full range of cheap tape sounds”.

“Sometimes the problem with digital sounds is they just lack a little bit of character, and a little bit of what you would think of as an imperfection can make things have character,” Wilson continues.

“So very often, I just load up this cassette plug-in and add a little bit of flutter or warble or saturation, or just make it sound like it’s coming off a tape that’s been recorded over three or four times, and suddenly it gives the sound character.”

As the polymath aptly puts it, it's all about using “the best of both worlds, using the best of digital technology, but then also bringing in some of the characteristics of analog that we love so much”.

“It’s a gift for someone like me, who thinks of himself primarily as a producer, that there’s never been more ways to process, twist, and mutate sound. It’s just extraordinary, particularly when you bring together, as I have on this record, the two worlds of the vintage and the modern,” he concludes.

Wilson's The Overview features a four-minute-long guitar solo courtesy of Porcupine Tree touring guitarist Randy McStine, which Wilson describes as reinventing the “notion of the extended classic rock guitar solo.”

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists

“How many weddings can you jam I'm Eighteen, Enter Sandman, and Cowboys From Hell?”: Nita Strauss shreds an Alice Cooper classic at her own wedding in newly shared clips

“A lot of modern guitarists want to get all the notes right but if you listen to Jimi Hendrix or Jimmy Page, it’s beautiful playing, with loads of mistakes”: Peter Brewis on Field Music’s ‘collage rock’ – and why he owes his career to Robert Zemeckis

“How many weddings can you jam I'm Eighteen, Enter Sandman, and Cowboys From Hell?”: Nita Strauss shreds an Alice Cooper classic at her own wedding in newly shared clips
See more latest
Most Popular
Nita Strauss Wedding
“How many weddings can you jam I'm Eighteen, Enter Sandman, and Cowboys From Hell?”: Nita Strauss shreds an Alice Cooper classic at her own wedding in newly shared clips
Joe Bonamassa
“We haven’t broken a string on a Les Paul for more than three years”: Joe Bonamassa swears by this easy string-saving hack – which was inspired by Jimmy Page and Billy Gibbons
Joe Satriani (left) and Steve Vai perform onstage
“This song depicts all of the things Joe and I loved about pounding rock ‘n’ roll and the glorious guitar”: The SatchVai Band's second single is an ode to the instrument that made them famous – and it features Glenn Hughes on vocals
Brad Paisley holding his Limited Edition Brad Paisley 1967 “Lost Paisley” Telecaster
“It’s unreal that my own name is one of the coolest finishes I think Fender has ever done”: Fender teams up with country superstar Brad Paisley on a signature Telecaster that brings back a cult classic finish from the 1960s
Rick Beato and Giacomo Turra
“I realized he couldn't play well enough to put the video out”: Rick Beato weighs in on the Giacomo Turra controversy – and discusses their ill-fated collaboration
Seymour Duncan Philip Sayce Mother Stratocaster Pickup Set
Philip Sayce has some of the most potent guitar tones in modern blues rock – and now Seymour Duncan has recreated them with a signature single-coil set inspired by his go-to vintage Strat
Richard ZK with his ESP signature
“We were trying to make the best guitar that ever happened in world history”: ESP’s latest Richard ZK ESP and LTD signature guitars are heavy rock riff machines of the highest order
JHS Notadümblë
“Save yourself a few hundred thousand dollars and experience the magic for yourself”: JHS Pedals has unveiled its latest DIY pedal kit – a $119 Dumble-style overdrive partly inspired by a one-off John Mayer stompbox
Jimmy Page performs onstage during the 38th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023 in New York City
“That was the infamous moment of my life when Dazed and Confused fell into the loving arms and hands of Jimmy Page”: Original Dazed and Confused songwriter revives copyright lawsuit against Jimmy Page
Buddy Guy performs during the 2023 Savanah Music Festival at Trustees&#039; Garden Main Stage on March 26, 2023 in Savannah, Georgia
“B.B. King was in a wheelchair for maybe four or five years before he died, and I’m not on crutches yet”: Fresh off his cameo in Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners, Buddy Guy confirms he’s not done with performing just yet