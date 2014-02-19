Exclusive: The Bottom Dollars Premiere New Song, "Smoker"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new song by the Bottom Dollars.

The track, "Smoker," is from their new album, Meet Me In Cognito, which will be released February 25.

The official New York City release party for the album, which was produced by John Siket, David Brandwein and the Bottom Dollars, will take place February 22 at the Mercury Lounge.

After that, they're heading out on a huge cross-country tour. You can check out all the dates below the Soundcloud player.

For more about the Bottom Dollars, visit thebottomdollars.com or their Facebook page.

2014 TOUR DATES: The Bottom Dollars