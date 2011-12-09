Exclusive: Erick Serna and The Killing Floor Cover Jimi Hendrix's "Voodoo Child" (Slight Return)

It's Friday again, and we've got a special treat for you to get your weekend started right.

Erick Serna and The Killing Floor have sent over their "barn version" of the Jimi Hendrix classic "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)," and we've got the exclusive premiere of the track streaming below. Check it out!

Erick Serna and The Killing Floor released their debut album, The Grip, in September.

If you like what you hear, you can order a copy of The Grip right here, and be sure to check out more from the band on their official Facebook page or at Bandcamp.