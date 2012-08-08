Exclusive: Goldrush Premiere New Song, "REX"

Today, we're excited to bring you the exclusive premiere of a new track, "REX," from indie-rock quartet Goldrush. Listen via the SoundCloud widget below.

"REX" is taken from the band's upcoming 7", which is coming out as a part of the Motion City Soundtrack and Drexel University's Making Moves series on August 28th. The release will also feature the lead track "Settle Down" as well as a bonus track, "The Dream Is Over."

If you like what you hear, be sure to keep up with all the latest from the band over at GoldrushLovesYou.com.