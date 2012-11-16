Exclusive: Masters of Reality "John Brown" Live Video

Legendary New York rock band Masters of Reality are gearing up to reissue their 1988 self-titled debut along with the 1997 live album, How High The Moon: Live at The Viper Room, on vinyl and CD.

To celebrate the re-release of these albums, we've teamed up with the band to bring you a never-before-scene clip of Masters of Reality performing the Zeppelinesque stomp of "John Brown" live in the studio from 1991. On drums is Ginger Baker of Cream, who appeared on the band's 1992 album, Sunrise on the Sufferbus.

Formed in the early '80s by frontman Chris Goss, Masters of Reality have gone on to quietly become one of the most influential rock bands in recent memory. An undeniable inspiration to the Palm Desert Scene, Goss has produced a number of notable bands, including Kyuss and Queens of the Stone Age. Their 2001 album, Deep in the Hole, featured guest work by QOTSA frontman Josh Homme, along with appearances from bandmates Nick Oliveri and Troy Dean Van Leeuwen.

Masters of Reality and How High The Moon: Live at The Viper Room will be available December 11. You can pre-order the albums on CD here and on vinyl here.

