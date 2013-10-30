Exclusive: Monster Truck Premiere Mini-Documentary

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new mini-documentary about Canadian rockers Monster Truck. You can check out the compelling, eight-minute clip below.

Monster Truck's latest album, Furiosity, was released earlier this year through Dine Alone Records.

It was produced by Eric Ratz (Billy Talent, Three Days Grace, Cancer Bats) at Vespa Studios in Toronto and Echo Mountain Studios in Asheville, North Carolina.

Monster Truck took home the 2013 Juno Award for Breakthrough Group of The Year, toured their home country of Canada with Alice In Chains and established themselves as a major headlining attraction. In the US, they've appeared with Kid Rock, Slash, Guns N' Roses, Sevendust and others.

Monster Truck was formed in 2009 by Jon Harvey (bass, lead vocals), Jeremy Widerman (guitar, vocals), Brandon Bliss (organ, vocals) and Steve Kiely (drums, vocals). The band has released two EPs since their inception — a self-titled, self-released EP produced by Gus Van Go & Werner F (The Stills, Priestess, Les Trois Accords) and The Brown EP (produced by Ratz).

For more about the band, plus their current tour dates, visit ilovemonstertruck.com and their Facebook page.