Exclusive Premiere: Monster Truck — "Sweet Mountain River"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Sweet Mountain River," the new single by Hamilton, Ontario, band Monster Truck.

The track is from the band's debut album, Furiosity, which will be released May 28 by Dine Alone Records.

Furiosity, which was produced by JUNO-nominated Eric Ratz (Billy Talent, Three Days Grace, Cancer Bats) at Vespa Studios in Toronto and Echo Mountain Studios in Asheville, North Carolina, showcases Monster Truck’s ability to seamlessly integrate influences from grunge and punk-era greats to vintage rock.

Monster Truck was formed in 2009 by Jon Harvey (bass, lead vocals), Jeremy Widerman (guitar, vocals), Brandon Bliss (organ, vocals) and Steve Kiely (drums, vocals). The band has released two EPs since their inception — a self-titled, self-released EP produced by Gus Van Go & Werner F (The Stills, Priestess, Les Trois Accords) and The Brown EP (produced by Ratz).

Furiosity will include a bonus track, “Win/Lose,” on the digital and vinyl versions. It will be be available for pre-sale starting April 30. Fans who buy through iTunes will instantly be given the track “The Giant;” fans buying copies of the CD and vinyl through the band’s website will have options to add other “extras.”

"Sweet Mountain River" will be available on iTunes Tuesday, March 26.

Check out the band's current tour dates below. For more about Monster Truck, visit ilovemonstertruck.com

Monster Truck on Tour: