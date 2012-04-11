Exclusive Premiere: “Progeny,” from Hung's Self-Titled Debut Album

Here's the exclusive debut of a new track by Hung, a New York City-based metal band whose sound is anchored by a 7-string guitar and electric violin, courtesy of Lyris Hung, formerly of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

The new song, "Progeny," is from Hung's self-titled debut album, which will be released May 8 via The End Records.

The song is among the band's more sonically diverse pieces, traveling through many musical landscapes while still being concise and coherent. "It's also one of our more challenging songs to perform live," Lyris Hung says. "The nature of the song also led me to approach the violin lines in a more traditionally 'violinistic' way, allowing the instrument to take a lot of sweeping parts above the rest of the band and even the rhythm violin parts tend to be integrated with melody."

Hung is heading out on an East Coast tour in May (dates TBA) and is hosting record-release party at Trash Bar 7:30 p.m. May 3 in Brooklyn, New York; $15 at the door includes free CD (signed upon request) and T-shirt.

For more about the band, the album, the tour and the release party, check out Hung's Facebook page and official website.

Now sit back and enjoy "Progeny" by Hung: