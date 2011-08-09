Exclusive: Revocation Streaming Entire 'Chaos of Forms' Album

Last month, we brought you a brand new track from Revocation's upcoming album, Chaos of Forms. Now, we're excited to bring you the entire album for your listening pleasure.

"Hopefully it takes you on a musical journey," says guitarist/vocalist Dave Davidson of Chaos of Forms. "Hopefully when people listen to it, they crack a big smile and go, 'Wow, I did not see that coming.'"

Chaos of Forms will be released on August 16 through Relapse Records. You can pre-order the album here, and go 'Like' the band on Facebook here.

Also, keep an eye out for a piece on Revocation in an upcoming issue of Guitar World.