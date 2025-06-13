“Reimagining the acoustic experience for daring and adventurous players”: Fender debuts the California Standard Series – bringing its popular budget acoustics to even lower price points

Fender has unveiled the California Standard Series – the latest entry into its California family of cheap acoustic guitars, which ushers in new finishes, new models, and even lower price tags.

The firm’s beloved California range can be traced back to the 1960s, and early models found favor among the likes of Johnny Cash and Elvis. They developed a reputation for being comfortable, versatile, and durable – key traits they are still known for today.

Leaning into such history with the California Standard range, Fender says it is “reimagining the acoustic experience for daring and adventurous players”. The new strummers feature all-laminate constructions and plenty of likeable specs, with Fender’s charm arriving here at a cut price.

The series is split into two, with a singular orchestra build (Monterey) augmented by three takes on the dreadnought body shape (Redondo): a standard model, one with a cut-away, and a travel-friendly miniature. They also all rock a Fender headstock, which is often a divisive design choice when it comes to acoustic guitars.

What's notable here, though, is that they all weigh in cheaper than the regular California acoustics – even the California Players, which, in some cases, had price tags as low as $399.

Tailored for soloists and students, the California Standard Monterrey E ($262.99) offers a mid-sized Orchestra body shape and “detailed, balanced tone” with a spruce top and sapele back and sides.

That tonewood cocktail promises an “impressive and satisfying tonal character” and is put together with a 25.5” scale and thin C-profile neck. Other specs include an oiled walnut fingerboard and bridge, and sealed gear tuners.

Fender electronics are included, and there’s also a tuner onboard. Fender is also nodding to the California Series heritage by offering three eye-catching colorways: a Three-Color Sunburst, Surf Green, and Natural Sapele.

(Image credit: Fender)

The California Standard Redondo ($214.99) pulls a “robust, deep tone and versatile personality” from its dreadnought body, with the same spruce/sapele construction. The rest of its specs also closely mirror that of the Monterey E, but is bereft of electronics.

Here, the Standard Redondo gets a long-lasting gloss finish with colorways taking in Natural (also available as a left-handed guitar), Three-Color Sunburst, and a minimalist Black.

The Standard Redondo also comes in pack form, with a guitar, gig bag, strap, picks, a spare set of strings, and a three-month subscription to its innovative learning platform Fender Play included in the ($262.99) package. That’s a solid starter pack for newbie players.

By comparison, the California Standard Redondo CE ($262.99) is a cutaway alternative to the above. It again boasts the same specs and construction and offers the same electronics as the Monterey. It also adds a Fiesta Red colorway to the mix for a little more fire.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender)

The California Standard Redondo Mini ($209.99) then shrinks down that recipe without messing with its flavors. Its scale is a stunted 22.75”, but otherwise the same construction and hardware choices remain. This one is also sans electronics but could be an ideal campfire companion when space is premium. Choose from Fiesta Red, Surf Green, Black, Three-Color Sunburst, and Natural Sapele colorways.

(Image credit: Fender)

With Guild launching its keenly spec'd $300 acoustics, conveniently named the 300 Series, Harley Benton dropping budget builds like confetti – see its sub-$230 dreadnought and Fishman-loaded CLO-CGs as evidence – and Cort believing its Essence designs represent the pinnacle of affordable acoustics, competition in the cheap acoustic market is fierce. Fender has entered the group chat in a timely manner.

Not only that, it sees Fender double down on its desire to drag prices down through its Standard initiative, which has so far seen the arrival of the Fender Standard range of Strats and Teles, and the Acoustasonic Standard.

Visit Fender for more.