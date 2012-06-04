Expanded 'Jimi Plays Berkeley' Concert Documentary Coming to Blu-Ray and DVD

Experience Hendrix LLC and Legacy Recordings have announced that a restored and expanded edition of Jimi Plays Berkeley will come to Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, July 10.

The documentary film chronicles the two concerts Hendrix performed at the Berkeley Community Theatre on Saturday, May 30, 1970.

The new version, which was made from a new, digitally restored transfer from the original 16mm negative, shows more than 15 minutes of previously unseen documentary and performance footage of “Voodoo Child (Slight Return),” “Machine Gun” and “Hear My Train A Comin’,” which aren't in the original film.

“We take great pride in doing our part to preserve the music of my brother, Jimi, especially during his 70th birthday year,” said Janie Hendrix, president and CEO of Experience Hendrix and co-producer (with John McDermott) of the Jimi Plays Berkeley DVD.

Jimi Plays Berkeley features a 5.1 surround stereo soundtrack mixed by original Hendrix engineer Eddie Kramer and commentary from Abe Jacob, the audio engineer who recorded the Hendrix Berkeley concerts in 1970.

The new DVD also includes an audio-only presentation of Jimi’s complete second show mixed in 5.1 surround sound. The second set includes “Pass It On (Straight Ahead),” “Hey Baby (New Rising Sun),” “Lover Man,” “Stone Free,” “Hey Joe,” “I Don’t Live Today,” “Machine Gun,” “Foxey Lady,” “Star Spangled Banner,” “Purple Haze,” and “Voodoo Child (Slight Return).”

The second set from May 30, 1970, will be released on CD and 12-inch vinyl as Jimi Hendrix Experience: Live At Berkeley (The Second Set). The audiophile 12-inch double album release is an all analog recording cut by Bernie Grundman from the master tapes and struck by Quality Record Pressings (QRP) on 200 gram vinyl.

