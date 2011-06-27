Explosions in the Sky Unveil First-Ever Video, Add Euro Tour Dates

Explosions In The Sky have unveiled the first official music video of the band's 12-year career.

The animated clip for "Last Known Surroundings" from the band's new album Take Care, Take Care, Take Care was recently premiered at Wired.com, where it was described as "a Space-Tripping wonder ... like a celestial love child of the original Tron, 2001: A Space Odyssey and Japanese Art."

Months in the making, "Last Known Surroundings," directed by Ptarmak, a design studio based in Explosions' native Austin, Texas, who utilized illustrations by Sissy Emmons and animation from David Hobizal to create an otherworldly visual interpretation of the epic instrumental track.

Explosions In The Sky have also just announced a new run of overseas dates. Following a series that wraps with three August festivals as well as a September/October North American tour, the new dates begin Nov. 4 in Madrid, Spain, and conclude Nov. 20 in Bristol, England.

The full list of tour dates is below. In the meantime, here's the new video:

Last Known Surroundings from Explosions in the Sky on Vimeo.

EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY Live 2011-2012

08/11 - Olso, Norway - Oya Festival

08/12-13 - Gothenburg, SWE - Way Out West Festival

08/19 - Brecon BEacons, UK - Green Man Festival

09/1 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

09/2 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

09/3 - Los Angeles, CA - FYF Fest

09/5 - Big Sur, CA - Henry Miller Library (SOLD OUT)

09/8 - Spokane, WA - Bing Crosby Theater

09/9 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theatre

09/10 - Portland, OR - Musicfest NW

09/11 - Boise, ID - Egyptian Theatre

09/13 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium

09/14 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theatre

09/16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Performing Arts Center - Strauss Square

09/21 - Champaign-Urbana, IL - Pygmalion Music Festival

09/28 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's *

09/29 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle *

09/30 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel *

10/1 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head Live **

10/2 - Philadelphia, PA - Tower Theater **

10/3 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theatre**

10/5 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre **

10/6 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis Theatre *

10/7 - Toronto, ON - Sound Academy *

10/8 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre *

10/10 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue *

10/11 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom *

10/12 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theatre *

10/13 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *

11/4 - Madrid SP - Anexa del Pabellon de Vistalegre

11/5 - Zaragoza SP - Sala Oasis

11/6 - Barcelona SP - Casino Alianca

11/15 - Copenhagen DK - Vega

11/18 - Hasselt BE - MOD

11/19 - Kortrijk BE - De Kreun

11/20 - Bristol UK - Academy

1/27/12 - London UK - Brixton Academy

* Wye Oak supports

** The Antlers support