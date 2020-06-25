Czech Republic-based manufacturer Furch Guitars has quietly worked its way to the top of the acoustic guitar game in the last couple of years, with a number of solid builds and game-changing designs that put the company in the same conversation as the greats.

One of the best of these recent top-shelf instruments is the appropriately-named Blue Master's Choice.

This Grand Auditorium-shaped acoustic features a Western red cedar soundboard, African mahogany back and sides, a walnut double ring rosette and artificial tortoise body binding.

Though all those distinct elements give the guitar a uniquely elegant appearance, the Blue Master's Choice really shines sonically, with Furch's proprietary soundboard voicing and an LR Baggs Stagepro Element system, complete with a side-mounted preamp and tuner.

When you put all that together, you get a luxurious acoustic packed with rich, resonant tone and a towering low end that will shine on stage or in the studio.

See our Tech Editor, Paul Riario, explore this guitar's inviting sonics and forward-thinking design in the demo above.

For more info on the Blue Master's Choice, point your browser on over to Furch.