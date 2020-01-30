Furch’s new Bevel Duo is a curvy, ergonomic game-changer in acoustic guitar design

Furch Guitars has unveiled its first acoustic guitar models boasting a new ergonomic Bevel Duo, which the company claims provides a significant increase in player comfort – and looks pretty slick, to boot.

The Bevel Duo is comprised of two bevels – one on the guitar’s top, near where the player’s forearm sits when strumming or picking, and one on the instrument’s back, by the player’s ribs.

Said company CEO Petr Furch, "A bevel is one of the most complicated manufacturing operations possible in the production of acoustic guitars. Even more complicated is to apply this to both the top and back. This is why most guitar makers only bevel the top plate.

“But we have decided to apply it on the back plate as well, and the result is really outstanding. Bevel Duo allows players to play all-out for extended periods without negatively affecting their comfort.”

(Image credit: Furch Guitars)

The Bevel Duo comes standard on all new Furch Red Deluxe models, and will also be available as a custom option in the company’s Rainbow Series line – you can see here on the Rainbow Gc-CC Grand Auditorium cutaway, made exclusively for the Women of Fingerstyle Guitar concert.

For more information, head to Furch Guitars.