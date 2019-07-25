Fender Introduces Six New Effects Pedals

Fender has added to its ever expanding line of effects pedals with six new stompboxes for electric and acoustic guitar and bass.

The new offerings include the Reflecting Pool delay/reverb, the Smolder acoustic overdrive, the Compugilist compressor/distortion, the Pour Over envelope filter, the Trapper dual fuzz and the MTG: LA tube distortion.

You can check out info from Fender on the new pedals below.

The Trapper Dual Fuzz ($179.99)

The Trapper combines two discrete fuzz voices into one chassis with global Tone and Contour controls. The softer-sounding first voice includes a switchable high octave—perfect for generating synth-like tones—while the grittier second voice includes a highly interactive noise gate.

MTG: LA Tube Distortion ($199.99)

The MTG: LA is based around a genuine, U.S.-made NOS 6205 preamp tube. Controls include Tone, Bass, Treble and Tight for sound shaping, while a footswitchable Boost adds volume, gain or both to make solos stand out.

Pour Over Envelope Filter (149.99)

The Pour Over offers a unique spin on the traditional envelope filter. In addition to reacting to picking dynamics, it also boasts an onboard distortion circuit with dedicated controls. A comprehensive control set also includes selectable High-Pass, Low-Pass and Band-Pass filter types, as well as sweep direction.

Smolder Acoustic Overdrive ($149.99)

Designed specifically for use with acoustic instruments, the all-analog Smolder Acoustic Overdrive includes a Pickup Compensation control that smooths out highs, while a Drive knob controls the amount of distortion. There’s also 3-band EQ and Filter controls for additional tone shaping, as well as cabinet simulation for use when plugged into a full-range acoustic amp or PA.

Compugilist Compressor/Distortion ($169.99)

The Compugilist combines two effects in one pedalboard-friendly chassis. The discrete, all-analog circuits are independently switchable, allowing them to be used solo or stacked.

Reflecting Pool Delay/Reverb ($299.99)

The Reflecting Pool utilizes cutting-edge DSP for rich and complex algorithms. Sound-shaoing controls include Type, Variation and Quality, while the Time toggle adds rhythmic subdivisions and a Tap Tempo footswitch makes sure everything stays in time.

For more information on the new pedals, head to Fender.