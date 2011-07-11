Foo Fighters Add New U.S. Fall Tour Dates

Back in May, Foo Fighters announced a fall U.S. tour, which included several dates in September. Several October dates quickly followed, and five November dates were added today.

The third leg of the tour includes stops in Charlotte, N.C., Philadelphia and Newark, N.J., before concluding November 16 at the TD Garden in Boston.

Pre-sales for the new dates will begin 10 a.m. local time Wednesday, July 13. General on sales begin 10 a.m. local time July 15. The November 7 date goes on sale to the public July 22.

Special guests for the November dates will be Social Distortion and The Joy Formidable.

FOO FIGHTERS U.S. TOUR 2011 (NEW DATES IN BOLD):

Sept. 14 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Center **

Sept. 16 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center **

Sept. 17 - St. Louis, MO - Scottrade Center **

Sept. 19 - Detroit, MI - Palace of Auburn Hills **

Sept. 20 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena **

Sept. 22 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena **

Sept. 23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Consol Energy Center **

Sept. 25 - Buffalo, NY - HSBC Center **

Sept. 26 - East Rutherford, NJ - Izod Center **

Oct. 9 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center ***

Oct. 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverick Center ***

Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum ***

Oct. 14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum ***

Oct. 16 - Phoenix, AZ - US Airways Center ***

Oct. 17 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena ***

Oct. 19 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena (Oakland Coliseum) ***

Oct. 20 - Sacramento, CA - Power Balance Pavilion ***

Nov. 7 - Duluth, GA - Arena at Gwinnett Center ****

Nov. 8 - Charlotte, NC - Time Warner Cable Arena ****

Nov. 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center ****

Nov. 14 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center ****

Nov. 16 - Boston, MA - TD Garden ****