Foo Fighters Confirm Fall U.S. Tour Dates

Foo Fighters have confirmed the next run of shows in their ongoing American arena headline run in support of the No. 1 album Wasting Light.

Pre-sales for this leg of the tour, which kicks off Sept. 14 in St. Paul, Minn., and runs through Sept. 26 in East Rutherford, N.J., begin May 18. General on-sales follow May 20 with the exception of St. Paul and Columbus, which go on sale to the public June 4.

Rise Against and Mariachi el Bronx will be support for the U.S. run.

The September dates expand on the recently announced Midwest headline dates beginning May 17 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and concluding May 26 in Missoula, Montana. Motorhead and Biffy Clyro provide support on that run, during which the Foos will drop in for headlining appearances at the Hangout and Sasquatch festivals.

Foo Fighters also have announced a pair of Canadian dates, Aug. 9 in Toronto and Aug. 10 in Montreal, which go on sale May 20 and 21 respectively. Doughboys and F---ed Up will support on both shows.

More dates will be announced as they are confirmed. For a complete list of Foo Fighters North American tour dates and ticketing info, visit foofighters.com.

NEW FOO FIGHTERS U.S. DATES:

Sept. 14: St. Paul, MN - Xcel Center **

Sept. 16: Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center **

Sept. 17: St Louis, MO - Scottrade Center **

Sept. 19: Detroit, MI - Palace of Auburn Hills **

Sept. 20: Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena **

Sept. 22: Columbus OH - Nationwide Arena **

Sept. 23: Pittsburgh, PA- Consol Energy Center **

Sept. 25: Buffalo, NY - HSBC Center **

Sept. 26: East Rutherford, NJ - Izod Center **

** Rise Against & Mariachi el Bronx Support

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DATES:

May 17: Tulsa, OK - BOK Center ***

May 18: Little Rock, AR - Verizon Center ***

May 20: Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum ***

May 21: Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Festival (SOLD OUT)

May 23: Council Bluffs, IA - Mid America Center ***

May 26: Missoula, MT - Adams Center ***

May 27: George, WA - Sasquatch Music Festival

*** Motorhead & Biffy Clyro Support