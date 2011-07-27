Forbidden: Live Footage from Tuska Open Air Festival Available

Forbidden (featuring Guitar World columnist Steve Smyth) recently performed at the Tuska Open Air Festival in Helsinki, Finland. Footage of two tracks, "Omega Wave" and "Twisted Into Form," have been uploaded to YouTube and can be seen below.

Forbidden's most recently album, Omega Wave, was released last year on Nuclear Blast Records. The album debuted at #27 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart, #83 on the Billboard Top Hard Music Albums chart, and #92 on the Billboard Top Independent Albums chart the week following its October release.

"Omega Wave"

"Twisted Into Form"