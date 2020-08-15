Trending

Founding UFO bassist Pete Way dies aged 69

By

The UFO and Waysted bass player had sustained life-threatening injuries two months ago

English Rock band UFO perform live on stage in Oxford, England in January 1980. Left to right: bassist Pete Way and guitarist Paul Chapman.
(Image credit: Fin Costello/Redferns)

Founding UFO bass player Pete Way has died aged 69.

The news was broken in a statement posted on his official Facebook page, which reads, “Iconic bass player Pete Way founder of UFO, Waysted and, latterly, The Pete Way Band has died.

“He sustained life threatening injuries in an accident two months ago but fought hard until finally succumbing to those injuries at 11.35am BST today. His wife, Jenny, was at his side.”

Way founded UFO in 1968 alongside high school friends Phil Mogg, Andy Parker and Mick Bolton, with Michael Schenker joining shortly after.

UFO released a string of successful albums with this line-up before Way departed the group in 1983 to briefly form Fastway with Motörhead guitarist “Fast” Eddie Clarke - but left that project to play with Ozzy Osbourne on the Diary of a Madman tour.

Subsequently, Way formed Waysted alongside UFO keyboardist and guitarist Paul Raymond, Fun Muir, Frank Noon and Ronnie Kayfield.

Waysted released eight albums, their success peaking with third album Save Your Prayers. Way put the group on hold for much of the '90s to join the reformed UFO in 1992.

Way was known for his love of the Fender P-Bass during UFO’s original tenure, but later switched to Gibson and Epiphone Thunderbirds, citing a harder tone.

In the past decade, Way battled a number of health conditions, including prostate cancer in 2013, and a heart attack in 2016.

He had recently finished a solo album, Walking on the Edge, with Guns N’ Roses producer Mike Clink.

His UFO and Waysted bandmate, Paul Chapman, passed away in June this year.

Stars from the world of bass and guitar have paid tribute to Way on social media, including Michael Schenker, Geezer Butler, Kirk Hammett and David Ellefson. We’ve shared a selection below.

Very sad to hear of the passing of Pete Way today. The "Strangers In The Night" live album is hands-down one of my all-time favorites, and for me the highlight of the UFO lineup of that day. Pete and his girlfriend actually came to see Megadeth on the Clash of the Titans tour at the Birmingham NEC Arena in 1990 where Dave Mustaine and I had a brief conversation with him just before we took the stage that evening. It's always impactful to know your heroes are in the audience for your show, the same way I was for his show with Waysted opening for Iron Maiden several years before at Irvine Meadows, CA. Pete's look, his style, and his simple but powerful bass lines were a highly influential force to my own playing. He will be dearly missed....RIP! #ufo #peteway #waysted David Ellefson

A photo posted by @davidellefsonbass on Aug 14, 2020 at 1:52pm PDT

Pete Way was a huge influence on me , he was uncompromising musically , and he was a great performer . He had a unique feel and wrote some of my all time fave songs . My heart goes out to all his friends and family . PETE WAY R.I.P. ! 🖤 #peteway 📸by @rosshalfin Kirk Hammett

A photo posted by @kirkhammett on Aug 14, 2020 at 2:39pm PDT

RIP Rockstar. One of my main influences. Gotta go listen to some UFO tonight. Posted 🖤 @withregram • @rosshalfin Pete Way RIP…. It is with the greatest of sadness I post this. Of all the people I’ve known and toured with, in his day Pete was the most fun and he remained a good friend. ‘Light’s Out In London’ really says it all. #rosshalfin #peteway #ufo Nikki Sixx

A photo posted by @nikkisixxpixx on Aug 14, 2020 at 1:15pm PDT