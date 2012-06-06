French Police: Axl Rose Robbed of Necklaces Worth $200,000

A police spokesman has reported that Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose has been robbed of three necklaces worth $200,000.

The three gold and diamond items disappeared after GNR performed at Bercy Stadium in Paris, France, last night.

Rose wasn't wearing the necklaces at the time, the spokesman said. He also added that Rose was said to be “furious."

The spokesman added that the theft most likely took place at a private party after the the show. At the party, Rose performed a set for around 100 guests.

Rose & Co. made headlines last week when it was announced GNR weren't allowing fans to enter their shows if they were wearing Slash T-shirts. For more about that, head here.