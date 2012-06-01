Guns N' Roses to UK Fans: No Slash T-Shirts Allowed at GNR Shows

While the fallout between Axl Rose and Slash is well documented, it seems Guns N' Roses' management team has decided to take the animosity up a notch.

NME.com reports that fans wearing Slash T-shirts aren't being admitted into Guns N' Roses shows during the band's current UK tour.

During GNR's show at London's O2 Arena last night, an NME source noticed that a member of the crowd wasn't wearing a shirt under his jacket. When asked why, the fan, James Revell, 18, said he was told by security to remove his Slash T-shirt.

According to the NME.com report, the NME source asked security personnel if this was the case and was told, "We were told by management not to allow anyone into the O2 Arena who is wearing a Slash T-shirt, and we are asking anyone who is to remove it and if they refuse they will be turned away."

Revell spoke to NME today, adding, "I felt very angry because I was looking after my little brother at the time and felt as though my freedom to wear what I want had been taken away from me; however, I did not react angrily as I didn't want to spoil the show for him."

You can read the full NME.com story here.

Guns N' Roses end their UK tour tonight with another show at the O2 Arena.

